Tuesday, May 31, 2022
Zoya Akhtar: Not Just Women, Even Men Are Also Represented Badly Many Times

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, who is busy shooting 'The Archies', recently spoke about how various representations onscreen. She emphasised that not only women but men as well are represented badly in films many times.

Zoya Akhtar Instagram/ @zoieakhtar

Updated: 31 May 2022 7:21 pm

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar is busy working on ‘The Archies’ with her filmmaking partner Reema Kagti. They have partnered with Netflix to bring a desi version of the Archies characters. 

In a recent talk with the Hindu, Akhtar spoke about representation in films and its importance. She said, "Representation is when your identity or personality is validated in any kind of popular culture. It is not just women; other communities, disabilities and even men are also represented badly many times.” 

She further added how things were different back in the years, "In the 80s and 90s, you never saw tenderness, you never saw consent. But we had molestation scenes. That affects the psyche of a nation. You saw women that had no right to express how they felt, and that definitely makes a difference. So how you’re representing is key, as people need to know they’re not alone.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Akthar mentioned that she is nervous because the Archies characters are globally known. "I’m currently shooting The Archies as a feature film, and that hopefully will be out next year. The characters are iconic and globally loved, which is also why I am a little nervous. I have to make sure the film stokes the nostalgia of a generation that grew up on the comic, and yet resonates with young adults today," Akhtar said. 

Akthar’s ‘The Archies’ will launch star kids Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda. The first look which was released in May, took social media by storm. The shoot for the film is currently ongoing. 

