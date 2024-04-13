Yami Gautam Expresses Gratitude As ‘Article 370’ Runs For ‘50 Glorious Days’ In Theatres

Art & Entertainment

Actress Yami Gautam has expressed her gratitude as her film 'Article 370' continues to run successfully in theatres, completing "50 glorious days".

The actress said: "As an industry, we should continue to push our creative boundaries.”

Yami took to X (formerly called Twitter) and shared a picture of herself holding a coffee mug and smiling at the camera.

The actress wrote: “From the first day of shooting ‘Article 370’ to the 50 glorious days of the film still running successfully in theatres, time has flown by."

Yami thanked her husband, Aditya Dhar, for giving her the opportunity to work in the film, which was released in February.

"I am immensely grateful to @AdityaDharFilms for granting me this exceptional opportunity. Special thanks to @LokeshDharB62 for being a wonderful producer," she added.

The actress then went on to thank the entire team, including Aditya Suhas Jambhale, for bringing the film to life.

Yami said: "I’m also extremely grateful to our audience for reinstating our faith that they will always embrace and celebrate groundbreaking cinema. As an industry, we should continue to push our creative boundaries, and eventually, we will find our way into your hearts."

In the film, Yami portrays the role of an intelligence officer. It tells the story of the politically charged situation in Jammu and Kashmir that led to the abrogation of Article 370, the constitutional provision that guaranteed the state's 'special status'.

