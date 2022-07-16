Saturday, Jul 16, 2022
Woody Harrelson In Talks To Join Cast Of Yacht Rock Musical 'Sailing'

Oscar-nominated actor Woody Harrelson is currently in negotiations to join Lionsgate's ensemble 1970s jukebox musical 'Sailing' from 'Rock of Ages' creator Chris D'Arienzo.

Updated: 16 Jul 2022 1:08 pm

Three-time Oscar nominee Woody Harrelson, who received positive responses for his work as Cletus Kasady in 'Venom: Let There Be Carnage', is currently in negotiations to join Lionsgate's ensemble 1970s jukebox musical 'Sailing' from 'Rock of Ages' creator Chris D'Arienzo, reports Deadline.

The project is billed as a bunch of musicians in the late 1970s as they discover the smooth sounds and smoother lifestyle that is yacht rock, the soft rock music genre that took over FM radio during that era.

D'Arienzo, according to Deadline, sold the pitch with Jeremy Plager, who will develop and produce with MegaMix (Jonathan Levine and Gillian Bohrer) and Harrelson.

Harrelson recently starred as the hysterical, Marxist captain of one in the Cannes Film Festival Palme d'Or winning comedy 'Triangle of Sadness'.

In a statement accessed by Deadline, Erin Westerman, Lionsgate's President of Production, said, "Everything about the yacht rock vibe, ethos and lifestyle will be brought on board this fun and hilarious nostalgic comedy."

"We're thrilled to be working with Jeremy, Jonathan, Gillian, Chris, and Woody, and we're confident that it will not only have a phenomenal soundtrack, but it will also put you in a summertime mood," he added. 

Levine and Bohrer's Megamix has a first-look film and television deal with Lionsgate; and they're behind the studio's sequel to Dirty Dancing, with Jennifer Grey reprising her role as Baby Houseman. They also have Mick Fleetwood's musical drama, '13 Songs', in development at Fox.

[With Inputs From IANS]

