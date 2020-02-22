Willie Colón, Salsa Music Legend, Passes Away At 75

Willie Colón, the pioneer of salsa music, died on Saturday, his family confirmed on social media.
The Puerto Rican musician redefined the genre in the 1970s and '80s.
Colón's career spanned nearly 60 years.
Willie Colón, the salsa legend and trombonist and orchestra leader, passed away on Saturday (February 21) at age 75, his family confirmed in a statement posted to his Facebook account. Colón was behind songs such as El Malo, Oh, Qué Será, Talento de Televisión and Gitana, among others.
Willie Colón dies
“It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father and renowned musician, Willie Colón. He passed away peacefully this morning, surrounded by his loving family,” the family statement reads. “While we grieve his absence, we also rejoice in the timeless gift of his music and the cherished memories he created that will live on forever.”
It further read: “Our family is deeply grateful for your prayers and support during this time of mourning.” Colón's family requested privacy as they navigate their grief.
Who was Willie Colón?
The Puerto Rican musician, whose career spanned nearly 60 years, redefined the salsa genre in the 1970s and '80s. He was among the most influential Latino artists of all time by Billboard magazine.