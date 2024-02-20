Will Kiran Rao Submit 'Laapataa Ladies' For The Oscars? Here's What The Filmmaker Has To Say

Kiran Rao is currently gearing up for the release of her directorial venture, 'Laapataa Ladies'. She is leaving no stone unturned to promote her upcoming film. It is all set to hit the screens on March 1. At one of the promotional events, Kiran revealed whether she would send 'Laapataa Ladies' for the Oscars or not.
On February 19, Kiran Rao attended the press conference held in New Delhi where she was asked if she would send 'Laapataa Ladies' for the Oscars or not. To which she said, "Our primary recognition comes from the audience's response at the box office. If the viewers and the nation appreciate our work, that would be the greatest accolade for us."
Kiran added, "Following that, we will consider submitting the film for the Oscars next year. There is a specific community tasked with assessing and selecting the finest films of the year, and if our film is deemed worthy, we will submit it for the prestigious Oscars. However, for now, we are eagerly anticipating the recognition we are yet to receive on March 1, 2024''.
The trailer of 'Laapataa Ladies' was unveiled on January 24. It received positive responses from the audience. The film is produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande and made under the banner Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions.
'Laapataa Ladies’ stars Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava and Chhaya Kadam in lead roles. The script of the film is based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami. Screenplay and dialogue are penned by Sneha Desai, and additional dialogues are written by Divyanidhi Sharma. It has already created waves across the globe by getting a standing ovation at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).