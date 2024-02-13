Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao ended their 15-year marriage in 2021. The reason behind their separation is not known yet. Even after the divorce, Aamir and Kiran share a great bond. They have been supportive of each other's work. Kiran is always seen attending Aamir's family functions and other gatherings. She also attended Ira Khan's wedding.
In an interview, Kiran said that their bond goes beyond marital relationship and they share a strong creative bond. She told Connect FM Canada, “It came naturally to us because we started off working together, and even after we became partners, we continued working together. We understand each other in a way that goes beyond just the marital relationship. We are creatively very close. We also share similar opinions on many issues''.
Kiran also said that they had a ''very familial, honest relationship'' and added, ''That’s something that you can’t erase and you don’t want to because that’s the basis for our relationship.'' They never had any ''acrimonious fallouts or big fights'' and they just wanted to ''redefine our relationship''. They wanted to remain a family, but ''not be married''. So they just made their own rules. ''I don’t think relationships can be given social tags. This just happens to be unusual for people, that two divorced individuals want to continue working together, live in the same building, have meals often, etc. I would not have been happy if the dissolution of our marriage had resulted in the end of our relationship,” Kiran added.
Kiran also said that Aamir Khan takes her opinions on cinema very seriously. She continued, “He has sought my opinion on many occasions. I suppose since we think similarly on so many levels, I have also been able to influence him. Though he’s always been the person who follows his own path, he values my opinion quite a lot. And it’s nice to hear that.”
Kiran is currently gearing up for the release of 'Laapataa Ladies' that is releasing on March 1.