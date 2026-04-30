Watching Through The Silence: Ravish Kumar, Kunal Kamra And The Fight To Speak

He is not speaking abstractly. A turning point in the film is the 2018 attack on Umar Khalid, shot in broad daylight outside the Constitution Club in Delhi. Kumar registers it the way he registers everything: precisely, without flinching. He says, "It is symptomatic of a media that has been telling people it is okay to kill somebody." Khalid was a JNU scholar who had spent years organising against lynching and Hindutva violence. He was rearrested in September 2020 under UAPA (after his first arrest in 2016 on allegations of sedition), accused of a conspiracy leading to the Delhi riots and has been in Tihar Jail ever since. Bail has been consistently denied and the trial is yet to begin. Khalid is one name. The Supreme Court says bail is the rule and jail is the exception. The question is for whom.