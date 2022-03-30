Watch: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Dance To 'Om Shanti Om' As A Tribute To Rishi Kapoor

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor, son of late actor Rishi Kapoor, and his girlfriend, Alia Bhatt have performed on one of the late actor's most renowned songs.

The actors appeared in an Amazon Prime Video India tribute video to Rishi Kapoor with Aamir Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor, and Farhan Akhtar, among others.

Amazon Prime Video uploaded the video, which also starred Arjun Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, Aadar Jain, and Tara Sutaria, a day before the premiere of Rishi Kapoor's last film, Sharmaji Namkeen. They were all dressed similarly to Rishi Kapoor from the 'Karz' song.

Rishi Kapoor's wife, actor Neetu Kapoor took to her Instagram handle and wrote, “Lovely tribute to Kapoor Saab #sharmajinamkeen.” The video started with Rishi Kapoor's face and the lines “When you truly live life, you live on.” Before we see the young actors dancing to the tune, we witness a snippet of Rishi Kapoor's original song.

'Sharmaji Namkeen', directed by Hitesh Bhatia, was Rishi Kapoor's last film. Paresh Rawal came in to finish the parts that Rishi couldn't finish.

Farhan, the film's producer, explained why they chose Paresh Rawal. "When we discussed that we should recast the role, Paresh ji was on top of my list. There is a certain personality type to Sharmaji's character, he is a person who can come across maybe tough from the outside but soft and emotional from the inside. I feel there is part of Paresh Ji that matches this kind of personality,” ANI quoted him as saying.

'Sharmaji Namkeen' is a film produced by Excel Entertainment in collaboration with Macguffin Pictures. Juhi Chawla, Suhail Nayyar, Taaruk Raina, Satish Kaushik, Sheeba Chaddha, and Isha Talwar also appear in the film. 'Sharmaji Namkeen' will be available on Amazon Prime Video on March 31.