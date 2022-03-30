Wednesday, Mar 30, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Watch: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Dance To 'Om Shanti Om' As A Tribute To Rishi Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt appeared in an Amazon Prime Video India tribute video to Rishi Kapoor with Aamir Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor, and Farhan Akhtar, among others.

Watch: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Dance To 'Om Shanti Om' As A Tribute To Rishi Kapoor
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt pay tribute to late actor Rishi Kapoor. Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 Mar 2022 10:19 pm

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor, son of late actor Rishi Kapoor, and his girlfriend, Alia Bhatt have performed on one of the late actor's most renowned songs. 

The actors appeared in an Amazon Prime Video India tribute video to Rishi Kapoor with Aamir Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor, and Farhan Akhtar, among others.

Related stories

Ranbir Kapoor On Late Father Rishi Kapoor's 'Sharmaji Namkeen': This Is The Way He Would Have Liked To Go

Juhi Chawla Says Rishi Kapoor Wasn't Self Obsessed Like Other Actors

Sharmaji Namkeen Trailer: Rishi Kapoor And Paresh Rawal Showcase The Plight Of Retired Parents

Amazon Prime Video uploaded the video, which also starred Arjun Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, Aadar Jain, and Tara Sutaria, a day before the premiere of Rishi Kapoor's last film, Sharmaji Namkeen. They were all dressed similarly to Rishi Kapoor from the 'Karz' song.

Rishi Kapoor's wife, actor Neetu Kapoor took to her Instagram handle and wrote, “Lovely tribute to Kapoor Saab #sharmajinamkeen.” The video started with Rishi Kapoor's face and the lines “When you truly live life, you live on.” Before we see the young actors dancing to the tune, we witness a snippet of Rishi Kapoor's original song.

'Sharmaji Namkeen', directed by Hitesh Bhatia, was Rishi Kapoor's last film. Paresh Rawal came in to finish the parts that Rishi couldn't finish. 
Farhan, the film's producer, explained why they chose Paresh Rawal. "When we discussed that we should recast the role, Paresh ji was on top of my list. There is a certain personality type to Sharmaji's character, he is a person who can come across maybe tough from the outside but soft and emotional from the inside. I feel there is part of Paresh Ji that matches this kind of personality,” ANI quoted him as saying.

'Sharmaji Namkeen' is a film produced by Excel Entertainment in collaboration with Macguffin Pictures. Juhi Chawla, Suhail Nayyar, Taaruk Raina, Satish Kaushik, Sheeba Chaddha, and Isha Talwar also appear in the film. 'Sharmaji Namkeen' will be available on Amazon Prime Video on March 31.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Bollywood Bollywood Actor Rishi Kapoor Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt Aamir Khan Actor/Actress Film Industry Indian Cinema Film Actor India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Nawazuddin Siddiqui Travels By Local Train In Disguise

Nawazuddin Siddiqui Travels By Local Train In Disguise

Marriage Predictions By Famous Astrologer Vinay Bajrangi

Marriage Predictions By Famous Astrologer Vinay Bajrangi