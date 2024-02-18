In the above video, Jackky was joined by his niece and nephew as they exited the terminal, with Rakul Preet following closely behind him and exchanging smiles with the paparazzi. For their airport looks, the actress adorned a lively orange pantsuit complemented by a pink top, sporting a ponytail and white sneakers. On the other hand, the film producer chose a casual, laid-back ensemble, which included a printed faded brown shirt, black pants, and sneakers. The two left the airport in separate cars.