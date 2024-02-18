All paparazzi cameras are focused on the to-be man and wife, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani. Following a visit to the renowned Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai to seek divine blessings of Lord Ganesha on the morning of Saturday, February 17, the couple took a flight to the city that’s very near and dear to them the same evening.
The two flew down from Mumbai to Goa. Numerous photos and videos capturing moments of the duo at both the airport terminals surfaced on almost all social media platforms. They were accompanied by their families.
Advertisement
Check it out here:
Advertisement
In the above video, Jackky was joined by his niece and nephew as they exited the terminal, with Rakul Preet following closely behind him and exchanging smiles with the paparazzi. For their airport looks, the actress adorned a lively orange pantsuit complemented by a pink top, sporting a ponytail and white sneakers. On the other hand, the film producer chose a casual, laid-back ensemble, which included a printed faded brown shirt, black pants, and sneakers. The two left the airport in separate cars.
Advertisement
According to sources from news agency ANI, Rakul Preet and Jackky are making extensive efforts to host an environmentally conscious wedding. Reportedly, their eco-friendly wedding arrangements have included digital invitations so as to minimize paper waste, a strict ban on fireworks, and a promise to plant trees to compensate for their grand wedding’s carbon footprint.
Advertisement
If reports are to be believed, the couple will be holding their wedding celebrations in ITC Grand Goa, Arossim. The commencement of their pre-wedding celebrations is scheduled for February 19, which will lead up to their intimate wedding ceremony on February 21.
The two have been dating each other since October 2021, and have showered love upon each other through social media moments and public appearances. It’s no doubt their wedding will be a memorable one, with photographs from the big day spreading like wildfire.