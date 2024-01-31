Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani Moved Their Wedding From Abroad To India For THIS Reason

As reported by Pinkvilla, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani had planned to organize their wedding in the picturesque Middle East. However, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called them and urged them to change the venue to India. The news portal quoted a source who said, “Rakul and Jacky had initially planned for their wedding to take place in the Middle East. After nearly six months of meticulous planning, everything was pretty much in order. However, following the call from the Indian PM in December, urging rich and influential families to choose India as the venue for their big life events, Rakul and Jackky reconsidered their original plans and relocated the wedding to India.”