Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani Moved Their Wedding From Abroad To India For THIS Reason

Actor Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are reportedly going to tie the knot this year. Earlier, it was reported that the couple will be opting for a destination wedding in Goa. However, recent reports reveal that the couple has made changes to their plans. They had initially planned a wedding abroad but because of last-minute changes, they have now changed the venue to India.
As reported by Pinkvilla, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani had planned to organize their wedding in the picturesque Middle East. However, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called them and urged them to change the venue to India. The news portal quoted a source who said, “Rakul and Jacky had initially planned for their wedding to take place in the Middle East. After nearly six months of meticulous planning, everything was pretty much in order. However, following the call from the Indian PM in December, urging rich and influential families to choose India as the venue for their big life events, Rakul and Jackky reconsidered their original plans and relocated the wedding to India.”
The report also revealed that this change in plans took place in mid-December. As a result, the families had to change all the prior bookings and make fresh ones from scratch. The source revealed that Rakul Preet and Jackky had gladly accepted these changes because of their love for the country and their desire to contribute more to its economy.
On the work front, Jackky Bhagnani has now turned to producing movies. His next production is the much-awaited ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ which stars Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar. Rakul Preet Singh was last seen in the Tamil sci-fi movie ‘Ayalaan.’