Watch: Aryan Khan Parties With Suhana Khan, Rumoured Girlfriend Larisa Bonesi Also Spotted At The Venue

Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan were recently spotted at a party. Larissa Bonesi was also seen attending the party and it has sparked dating rumours between her and Aryan again.

Aryan Khan-Suhana Khan, Larisa Bonesi
Aryan Khan-Suhana Khan, Larisa Bonesi Photo: Instagram
Actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son – Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan – were recently spotted entering a party in Mumbai. While the siblings grabbed the attention of the paparazzi, what also grabbed eyeballs was Aryan’s rumoured girlfriend – Larissa Bonesi - also making an appearance at the party later. The video has gone viral on the internet and has become the talk of the town.

In a video shared by paparazzo Viral Bhayani, Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan are seen entering the venue in an SUV. Aryan was seen in an oversized denim jacket that he had paired with a black t-shirt, denim, and silver sneakers. While Aryan kept it casual, Suhana dressed up in a bodycon brown dress and glittery heels. She left her hair open and carried a brown bag. The siblings posed for the paparazzi before entering the party.

Take a look at the video here.

While Aryan and Suhana entered the venue together, Larissa Bonesi was seen entering the venue later with a friend. She was seen in a black dress and was using her hair to shield herself from the cameras. Earlier, Aryan and Larissa were spotted at a concert. The couple is frequently seen at parties and events, but they have not talked about their relationship status to the media as of now.

Take a look at Larissa entering the party here.

On the work front, Aryan is currently working on his directorial debut – ‘Stardom.’ While most details about this project have been kept under wraps, it has been reported that Bobby Deol and Mona Singh are the actors in this project. On the other hand, Suhana is preparing for Sujoy Ghosh’s ‘King’ where she will share the screen with her father – Shah Rukh Khan. She had made her debut with Zoya Akhtar’s ‘The Archies.’  

