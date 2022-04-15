Friday, Apr 15, 2022
Vishu 2022: Mohanlal, Malavika Mohanan And Other Celebs Share Festive Photos And Wishes

People from Kerala are celebrating Vishu today which marks the beginning of the new year. Mollywood actors Mohanlal, Malavika Mohanan and others have taken to social media to share their wishes for the fans.

Mohanlal Instagram

Updated: 15 Apr 2022 12:14 pm

Vishu is celebrated in Kerala on April 15. It marks the beginning of the traditional Malayalam New Year and is celebrated by praying to Vishukani to enjoy a yummy feast with family. On the special occasion, celebs from the Malayalam fraternity including actors like Mohanlal, Malavika Mohanan, Keerthy Suresh, and others posted pics of their festive celebrations and also extended their warm wishes to fans. 

While Mohanlal posted a pic of himself along with Vishu Kani, Malavika Mohanan and Keerthy Suresh glammed up in ethnic sarees for the festival. Check out celebs' Malayalam new year wishes here:

Mohanlal took to his Instagram handle and shared a pic in striped pants and shirt as he posed along with Lord Krishna to wish fans. He wrote, "Happy Vishu (sic)." 

Keerthy Suresh channelled her ethnic vibes in beautiful pastel green coloured embellished saree and looked breathtaking. Actress Malavika Mohanan celebrated the festival at a boathouse dressed up in a beautiful sequin saree and also shared pics with her family. 

 

Meanwhile, the 'Aaraattu' actor is busy with his first directorial project at the moment. His first film as a director is a fantasy adventure drama, titled 'Barroz: Guardian Of D'Gama's Treasure'. He also has the upcoming film 'Monster', where he will be seen as Lucky Singh and it is directed by filmmaker Vysakh. Keerthy Suresh is currently waiting for the release of her Malayalam film 'Vaashi' with actor Tovino Thomas. The film has wrapped up the shoot but an official release date is yet to be announced. Coming to Malavika, she is yet to announce her next project after her last film 'Maaraan' with Dhanush received mixed reviews from audiences and critics.

[With Inputs From Pinkvilla]

