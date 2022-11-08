Tuesday, Nov 08, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Vir Das In Bengaluru: Hindu Janajagruti Samiti Files Police Complaint Against Comedian’s Show

Right-wing group 'Hindu Janajagruti Samiti' approached the police in Bengaluru, seeking cancellation of a show by stand-up comedian Vir Das, alleging that it will hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus and show India in bad light to the world.

Vir Das
Vir Das Instagram/ @virdas

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Nov 2022 10:23 am

Right-wing group 'Hindu Janajagruti Samiti' approached the police in Bengaluru, seeking cancellation of a show by stand-up comedian Vir Das, alleging that it will hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus and show India in bad light to the world.

They have lodged a police complaint in this regard at the Vyalikaval police station.

"It has been noticed that the controversial comedian Vir Das is holding a comedy show on November 10 at Chowdiah Memorial Hall in Malleshwaram, Bengaluru. Earlier, he had made derogatory statements against women, our Prime Minister and India at John F Kennedy Center in Washington DC, America, and denigrated the nation," Mohan Gowda, State Spokesperson, Hindu Janajagruti Samiti said in a statement.

Pointing out that Das had said "in India, we worship women in the day and rape them at night" during the performance, the outfit said a case was registered by the Mumbai Police in this regard, and it is a serious offence under the Indian Penal Code.

In this background, it is not right to allow such a controversial person to hold such a programme in a "communally sensitive area like Bengaluru", the statement further said, "When Karnataka is already facing many law and order problems due to communal incidents, such events which could vitiate the law and order should not be allowed. We demand that this programme should be cancelled immediately."

In September, a show by stand-up comedian Atul Khatri could not take place in the city. after the police denied permission, citing the "late, incomplete application" by the organisers for the no-objection certificate.

Earlier, a show by another stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui was cancelled in Bengaluru, as police claimed the organisers had not taken permission. Hindutva organisations also had petitioned the police chief, accusing Faruqui of hurting religious sentiments.

Related stories

Vir Das To Perform 10 Consecutive Gigs In Mumbai After Controversial US Show

Vir Das To Create And Feature In American Country Music Comedy Series Titled 'Country Eastern'

Priyanka Chopra Praises Vir Das For His International Emmy Nomination

Tags

Art & Entertainment Actor/Actress Bollywood Bollywood Actor Bollywood Actress Film Actor Film Actress Television Actor Television Actress Indian Television Actor Indian Television Actress TV Actor TV Actress Indian TV Actor Indian TV Actress Film Filmmaker Indian Filmmaker Indian Actor Indian Actress Television Comedian Stand Up Comedy Indian Stand Up Comedian Hindu Janajagruti Samiti Vir Das Mumbai Bombay India
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Trolling, Abuse, Harassment: What Press Freedom Looks Like For Women Journalists

Trolling, Abuse, Harassment: What Press Freedom Looks Like For Women Journalists

T20 WC: How To Watch IND Vs ZIM Live

T20 WC: How To Watch IND Vs ZIM Live