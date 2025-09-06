Vikram Bhatt's Mother Passes Away After Prolonged Illness

Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt’s mother Varsha Pravin Bhatt passed away on Saturday (September 6). She died of multiple organ failure.

Vikram Bhatt's mother dies
Vikram Bhatt's mother dies on September 6
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Vikram Bhatt’s mother Varsha Pravin Bhatt died on Saturday (September 6) morning after a prolonged illness

  • As per a family insider, she was on the ventilator for a few days and died due to multiple organ failure

  • Her last rites took place at 2 pm

Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt’s mother Varsha Pravin Bhatt breathed her last on Saturday (September 6) morning after a prolonged illness, a family insider confirmed, as per a report in PTI. Some reports claim she was 75, while some say Varsha Bhatt died at the age of 85.

Vikram Bhatt's mother dies

The insider close to Vikram said Varsha Pravin Bhatt had been unwell for a while and was on the ventilator for a few days. "Her organs had failed," informed the insider.

Her last rites took place at around 2 pm at Versova crematorium in the presence of the family. The family is yet to release an official statement on Varsha Pravin's death.

Varsha Pravin Bhatt was the wife of renowned cinematographer Pravin Bhatt, who worked in films like Umrao Jaan, Sadak, Agneepath, Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin, Masoom, Arth, Aashiqui, Raaz and more.

She stood as a pillar of strength for the family, and her passing away is a huge loss to the family.

About Vikram Bhatt

Over the years, Vikram Bhatt has emerged as one of the most successful filmmakers in the industry. He directed several notable films, including Ghulam, Raaz, Shaapit, Footpath, Aetbaar, Haunted - 3D, and 1920, among others. His next is Haunted: Ghosts of the Past, the sequel to Haunted 3D. It stars Mimoh Chakraborty and Chetna Pande in the lead roles. It will hit the screens on November 21, 2025.

