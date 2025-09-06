Vikram Bhatt's Mother Passes Away After Prolonged Illness

About Vikram Bhatt

Over the years, Vikram Bhatt has emerged as one of the most successful filmmakers in the industry. He directed several notable films, including Ghulam, Raaz, Shaapit, Footpath, Aetbaar, Haunted - 3D, and 1920, among others. His next is Haunted: Ghosts of the Past, the sequel to Haunted 3D. It stars Mimoh Chakraborty and Chetna Pande in the lead roles. It will hit the screens on November 21, 2025.