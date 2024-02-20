There is no doubt that Vijay Deverakonda follows social media quite diligently whenever he has some free time. He watches stories and reels made about him and keeps a track of what people are talking about. Now, it seems he even keeps a track of the mentions that he gets on reels as well. He has taken to a reel and given a hilariously cheeky comment to 2 young girls and the internet can’t stay calm.
It so happened that two young girls shared a reel and wrote, “If ‘Vijay Deverakonda’ commented on this video then we will start preparation of our exams! (sic).” Check out the video right here:
Well, it is exam season and the star didn’t want anyone to not do well in their exams because of him. The post got his attention, and he was quick to revert with a cheeky answer. Vijay Deverakonda responded, “Get 90% and I’ll meet you (sic).” Wow, now isn’t that a lovely way to not just ask his young fans to study, but also try hard to score really well in their exams. Two birds with one stroke. Masterstroke, we must say!
The video has since then gone viral all over social media. Initially people, especially friends of the two girls, were commenting on the post saying that Vijay Deverakonda doesn’t have so much time to be checking out their reel. However, when Vijay Deverakonda did actually respond, it took everyone by surprise, and everyone was left with their jaws hitting the floor.
The reel since then has skyrocketed. It was earlier at something around 500K views, and now it has crossed 19 million views.
This little expression by Vijay Deverakonda goes on to make you believe that his impact goes beyond cinema. Now, just to get a chance to meet their favourite star, the two girls would definitely study the hardest that they can and try to score the aforementioned 90% marks. Let’s wait and watch whether the two girls are able to score that much and meet the star in person.