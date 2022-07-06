Wednesday, Jul 06, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Vignesh Shivan Releases First Look Of 'Casino'

The upcoming film 'Casino', featuring Madhampatty Rangaraj and Vani Bhojan, is written and directed by Mark Joel.

Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan
Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan Instagram/wikkiofficial

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 Jul 2022 5:41 pm

Director Vignesh Shivan has released the first glimpse of director Mark Joel's upcoming film, 'Casino', featuring actors Madhampatty Rangaraj and Vani Bhojan in the lead. The story of the film, being jointly produced by Madhampatty Cinemas and MJ Media Factory, revolves around gripping and thrilling incidents happening inside a building on a certain night.


The first look poster of the film shows a gunfight in a group, and a character rushing to grab hold of money. Sources close to the unit of the film say that the entire movie, filmed during night in Coimbatore, has 70 per cent of its sequences shot inside a building.

Rangaraj, who shot to fame with Mehandi Circus, plays the protagonist while Bhojan essays the female lead character. Ramesh Thilak, John Mahendran, Eruma Saani fame Amar Keerthi and Nakkalites Chella play pivotal roles in this movie. The film has cinematography by Vignesh JK and music by Dhinesh Nagarajan and Stanley Xavier.

[With Inputs From IANS]

Related stories

Vikram's First Look As Aditya Karikalan In Mani Ratnam's 'Ponniyin Selvan' Out

Shah Rukh Khan Clocks 30 Years In Cinema, Unveils First Look From 'Pathaan'

Tags

Art & Entertainment Art And Entertainment Vignesh Shivan First Look Release Casino Mark Joel Madhampatty Rangaraj Vani Bhojan Vignesh Shivan
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Sensex Reverses Intra-Day Gains To Settle Down By 100 Points

Sensex Reverses Intra-Day Gains To Settle Down By 100 Points

UK: In Major Blow, 2 Key Ministers Quit Boris Johnson Government

UK: In Major Blow, 2 Key Ministers Quit Boris Johnson Government