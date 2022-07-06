Vignesh Shivan Releases First Look Of 'Casino'

Director Vignesh Shivan has released the first glimpse of director Mark Joel's upcoming film, 'Casino', featuring actors Madhampatty Rangaraj and Vani Bhojan in the lead. The story of the film, being jointly produced by Madhampatty Cinemas and MJ Media Factory, revolves around gripping and thrilling incidents happening inside a building on a certain night.



The first look poster of the film shows a gunfight in a group, and a character rushing to grab hold of money. Sources close to the unit of the film say that the entire movie, filmed during night in Coimbatore, has 70 per cent of its sequences shot inside a building.



Rangaraj, who shot to fame with Mehandi Circus, plays the protagonist while Bhojan essays the female lead character. Ramesh Thilak, John Mahendran, Eruma Saani fame Amar Keerthi and Nakkalites Chella play pivotal roles in this movie. The film has cinematography by Vignesh JK and music by Dhinesh Nagarajan and Stanley Xavier.