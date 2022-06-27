Teaser Of Vikram Prabhu-Starrer 'Paayum Oli Nee Yenakku' Out

Actor Karthi on Monday released the official teaser of director Karrthik Adwait's intense action thriller 'Paayum Oli Nee Yenakku', featuring actors Vikram Prabhu and Vani Bhojan in the lead.



Taking to Twitter, Karthi said, "Here's a film to look forward to guys. Happy to present to you all the edgy teaser of 'Paayum Oli Nee Yenakku'!"



The film has not only been written and directed by Karrthik Adwait, but has also been produced by him.



Apart from Vikram Prabhu and Vani Bhojan, the film will also feature Kannada actor Dhananjaya and comedian Vivek Prasanna in pivotal roles.



Shot by cinematographer Sridhar, the film has music by Sagar and editing by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao.



The gripping action thriller, whose teaser has some intense action clips, has been co-directed by Harendhar Balachandar along with Karrthik Adwait.



Art direction for the film is by PL Subenthar and stunts are by Dinesh Kasi.

[With Inputs From IANS]