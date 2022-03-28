Vidyut Jammwal Gears Up For His First Biopic 'Sher Singh Raana'

Actor Vidyut Jammwal, is ready to get working for his first biopic project. The project will be based on life of Sher Singh Rana who was convicted for the murder of the ‘Bandit Queen’ Phoolan Devi.



Raana had also escaped the jail and brought back the ashes of Prithviraj Chauhan, a Rajput King, from Afghanistan.



Jammwal expressed his excitement of joining ‘Sher Singh Raana’ and said, “ ‘Sher Singh Raana’ marks my first biopic. I think destiny connected the dots when the role of Sher Singh Raana came to me. I look forward to working with Vinod Bhanushali and Shree Narrayan Singh.”



Jammwal has already established an image of him in the industry. According to the director Shree Narayan Singh, with ‘Sher Singh Raana’ Jammwal will venture into a new territory.

As per Pinkvilla, the director said, “While Vidyut has conquered the action space, in this film we see him take on a character he has never attempted before,"



Producer Vinod Bhanushali also said, "'Sher Singh Raana' will shed light on a story that created a stir in India years ago. Audiences will witness Vidyut in a never seen before character and the vision Shree will bring on screen is definitely going to be gripping."



The biopic will be produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali and Vishal Gurnani of Bhanushali Studio Ltd, Vishal Tyagi and Mohammed Imran Khan of Matargashti Films.