Vidya Balan Reminisces About Working On Parineeta Ahead Of Its Re-Release; Calls It Her 'Dream Debut'

The re-release of Parineeta is special not only because it has completed 20 years, but it also celebrates 20 years of Vidya Balan’s journey in Indian cinema.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Vidya Balan Parineeta
Vidya Balan recalls her Parineeta journey ahead of its re-release Photo: Instagram
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Directed by the late Pradeep Sarkar, Parineeta originally hit cinemas on June 10, 2005

  • The film will re-release in theatres on August 29

  • Vidya Balan made her debut with the film

Actress Vidya Balan's Bollywood debut, Parineeta, is all set for re-release this week. The restored version of the cult classic, directed by the late Pradeep Sarkar, will be re-released across India starting August 29, 2025, for one week. Ahead of its re-release, Vidya recalled her "dream debut", where she played the titular role of Lalita.

Vidya Balan on Parineeta

In a conversation with NDTV, Vidya said she feels "fortunate to have had the kind of debut" she did in Parineeta. "It really was a dream debut. Where do you get to play the titular role in your very first film? It's Sarat Chandra Chatterjee's novel; it's Vinod Chopra, Sanjay Dutt, Saif Ali Khan, Rekha Ji...and Pradeep Sarkar, the man who had faith in me at a time when I don't know if I did," she said. Praising Sarkar, the actress added, "Everything about Parineeta is Dada. Every frame, for lack of a better word, it reeks of him. It's his vision."

Vidya Balan performs Dhanuchi dance at Parineeta's special screening event - Instagram/Instant Bollywood
Vidya Balan Gets Into Festive Spirit, Performs Dhunuchi Dance At Parineeta’s 20 Year Celebrations - Watch Video

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Vidya Balan on working with Pradeep Sarkar

Further heaping praise on Sarkar, Balan shared that he used to storyboard every shot, and she had seen the storyboard of the entire film before they started shooting it. "We also did an audio board, and then when you see the film, it's mesmerising. I look at myself, and I am like, 'Oh wow! Who is she?' That's Dada for you. That's what he did with me, the way he presented me, the way he moulded me. The way he got me to perform, the music and everything was so magical about Parineeta," she added.

The 46-year-old actor also said that everyone deserves a director like Pradeep Sarkar.

The re-release of Parineeta is special not only because it has completed 20 years, but it also celebrates 20 years of Vidya Balan’s journey in Indian cinema and five decades of Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films.

Vidya Balan pays tribute to M.S. Subbulakshmi - Instagram/Vidya Balan
Vidya Balan Gracefully Captures The Essence Of Legendary Vocalist M.S. Subbulakshmi In Photographic Tribute

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Parineeta also starred Saif Ali Khan, Sanjay Dutt and Dia Mirza, among others.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Cheteshwar Pujara Retirement: Alyssa Healy Reveals How India’s Test Star Frustrated Australian Bowlers

  2. Sachin Tendulkar's Aadhaar Humour Goes Viral; Batting Great Trolls Umpire Steve Bucknor With 'Gloves' Joke

  3. 2011 World Cup Final: Sachin Tendulkar Reveals Why MS Dhoni Walked In Ahead Of Yuvraj Singh

  4. Pulwama Hosts Day-Night Cricket Match, Thousands Turn Up In Former Conflict Zone

  5. Shakib Al Hasan: Exile, Milestones And A Return To The CPL - His 500th T20 Wicket Tells A Bigger Story

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Relishing Prospect Of Another Major Final With Jannik Sinner

  2. US Open 2025: Madison Keys Suffers Shock Early Exit After Dramatic Loss To Renata Zarazua

  3. US Open 2025: Jack Draper Forced To Dig Deep To Down Federico Agustin Gomez In First Round

  4. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Reilly Opelka Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Men's Singles First-Round Match

  5. US Open 2025: Petra Kvitova Calls Time On Her Career After First-Round Defeat At Flushing Meadows

Badminton News

  1. HS Prannoy Vs Joakim Oldorff Live Streaming, BWF World Championships 2025: When, Where To Watch 1st Round Match

  2. PV Sindhu Vs Kaloyana Nalbantova Live Streaming, BWF World Championships 2025: When, Where To Watch 1st Round Match

  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi, BWF World Championships: Indian's Campaign Ends With Gritty First-Round Loss

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, BWF World Championships: Indian Goes Down Fighting To Top Seed In Round Of 64

  5. India At BWF World Championships Preview: Players In Fray, Fixtures, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News

  1. BEST Defeat For Thackeray Brothers, But BMC Polls Real Test

  2. BJP Leaders Oppose Banu Mushtaq Inaugurating Mysuru Dasara Rituals

  3. Don’t Let The Dogs Out

  4. India Stands Firm, Will Buy Oil From “Wherever It Gets The Best Deal,” Envoy Declares

  5. Maharashtra’s Flagship Women Welfare Scheme Hit By Rs 163 Crore Loss, Several Beneficiaries Left Out

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Orders Removal Of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook

  2. National Guard Units In Washington To Now Carry Firearms As Trump Targets More Cities

  3. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

  4. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  5. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

World News

  1. H-1B Under Fire: Senator Mike Lee, Marjorie Taylor Greene Question Indian Tech Hiring

  2. TICAD-9 And The Emerging India–Japan–Africa Matrix

  3. US Warships Deploy Off Venezuela; Maduro Mobilizes 4.5 Million Militia As China Voices Support

  4. Israel Strikes Yemen: Netanyahu Warns Houthis Of Heavy Price After Sanaa Attack Kills Six

  5. Iconic Myanmar Railway Bridge Destroyed Amid Escalating Conflict

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, August 26, 2025: Predictions for Cancer, Scorpio, Sagittarius, and All Zodiac Signs

  2. Trump Says He Wants To Meet North Korea’s Kim Jong Un This Year

  3. Netanyahu Expresses Regret After Israeli Strike On Gaza Hospital Kills Journalists

  4. J&K Statehood: Supreme Court Schedules Hearing For October 10, Declines Urgent Listing

  5. ED Conducts Raids At AAP Leader Saurabh Bharadwaj’s Premises, AAP Says 'Fake'

  6. Rakesh Roshan Reveals Hrithik's Krrish Mask Was Made Of Wax; Took 6 Months To Design

  7. Pune Influencer Deletes Video Promoting Hindu-Muslim Harmony After Online Backlash

  8. Serie A: Juventus Condemns ‘Discriminatory Racist Remarks’ Against Weston McKennie In Parma Win