Vidya Balan on working with Pradeep Sarkar

Further heaping praise on Sarkar, Balan shared that he used to storyboard every shot, and she had seen the storyboard of the entire film before they started shooting it. "We also did an audio board, and then when you see the film, it's mesmerising. I look at myself, and I am like, 'Oh wow! Who is she?' That's Dada for you. That's what he did with me, the way he presented me, the way he moulded me. The way he got me to perform, the music and everything was so magical about Parineeta," she added.