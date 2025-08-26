Directed by the late Pradeep Sarkar, Parineeta originally hit cinemas on June 10, 2005
The film will re-release in theatres on August 29
Vidya Balan made her debut with the film
Actress Vidya Balan's Bollywood debut, Parineeta, is all set for re-release this week. The restored version of the cult classic, directed by the late Pradeep Sarkar, will be re-released across India starting August 29, 2025, for one week. Ahead of its re-release, Vidya recalled her "dream debut", where she played the titular role of Lalita.
Vidya Balan on Parineeta
In a conversation with NDTV, Vidya said she feels "fortunate to have had the kind of debut" she did in Parineeta. "It really was a dream debut. Where do you get to play the titular role in your very first film? It's Sarat Chandra Chatterjee's novel; it's Vinod Chopra, Sanjay Dutt, Saif Ali Khan, Rekha Ji...and Pradeep Sarkar, the man who had faith in me at a time when I don't know if I did," she said. Praising Sarkar, the actress added, "Everything about Parineeta is Dada. Every frame, for lack of a better word, it reeks of him. It's his vision."
Vidya Balan on working with Pradeep Sarkar
Further heaping praise on Sarkar, Balan shared that he used to storyboard every shot, and she had seen the storyboard of the entire film before they started shooting it. "We also did an audio board, and then when you see the film, it's mesmerising. I look at myself, and I am like, 'Oh wow! Who is she?' That's Dada for you. That's what he did with me, the way he presented me, the way he moulded me. The way he got me to perform, the music and everything was so magical about Parineeta," she added.
The 46-year-old actor also said that everyone deserves a director like Pradeep Sarkar.
The re-release of Parineeta is special not only because it has completed 20 years, but it also celebrates 20 years of Vidya Balan’s journey in Indian cinema and five decades of Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films.
Parineeta also starred Saif Ali Khan, Sanjay Dutt and Dia Mirza, among others.