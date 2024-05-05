Art & Entertainment

Vidhu Vinod Chopra: Shah Rukh Khan Was Offered Lead Role In ‘1942: A Love Story’ That Went To Anil Kapoor

Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra, who garnered critical and commercial acclaim for his recent release '12th Fail', shared that Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan was his first choice for his period film ‘1942: A Love Story.’

Advertisement

Instagram
Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Shah Rukh Khan Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra, who garnered critical and commercial acclaim for his recent release '12th Fail', shared that Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan was his first choice for his period film ‘1942: A Love Story.’

The film, which starred Anil Kapoor and Manisha Koirala, underwent several changes regarding its cast. SRK’s contemporary, Aamir Khan, had also revealed that he was offered the part but declined it because he didn’t like the script.

This story dates back to a time when SRK wasn’t the colossal star he is today.

Recently, while speaking at Kellogg School of Management, Vidhu said: “When I was making '1942: A Love Story', I had seen his work. Renu (Saluja, his then-wife) had edited a film called ‘Maya Memsaab.’ He had a small role. So I offered him the role. I was the first person to offer him a role. He wasn't a star then.”

Advertisement

Interestingly, SRK was also supposed to do ‘Munna Bhai MBBS,’ which marked the directorial debut of Rajkumar Hirani. However, SRK had to withdraw from the film due to his back surgery.

The two eventually collaborated on 'Dunki', the immigration drama released last year, which clashed with the box-office release of ‘Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire,’ starring Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Manipur Still Under Siege Amid Lok Sabha Elections
  2. One Year Of Manipur Violence, No Peace In Sight
  3. I-95 Shutdown In Norwalk: Fuel Truck Crash Causes Chaos, Delays, And Urgent Measures
  4. Sobhita Dhulipala Enthralls With Her Enchanting Fashion Sense
  5. 'The Broken News 2' On Zee5 Review: Jaideep Ahlawat Stands Out With His Compelling Performance In This Well-Directed Newsroom Saga
  6. Sports News: Bangladesh Beat Zimbabwe By Eight Wickets In 1st T20I - As It Happened
  7. Elections 2024 News, May 3 Highlights: Kharge Will Have To Start 'Congress Dhundo Yatra' After June 4, Says Amit Shah
  8. BJP VS Congress: PM Says Cong Doing 'Vote Jihad'; Kharge Slams Modi Over 'Personal Letter' To NDA Candidates