Vicky Kaushal And Sara Ali Khan Give An Update On Their Film Together

Bollywood actors Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan have finished filming their forthcoming movie. The actors arrived in Mumbai from Indore today and were photographed at the airport. Though their film does not yet have a title, the performers have created memories during the filming process that will last a lifetime. Khan and Kaushal both sent heartfelt remarks on Instagram when the film's producers announced the film's completion.

Vicky Kaushal posted an intense photo of himself with Sara Ali Khan on his Instagram account. Along with it, he wrote a note that reads, "Naam mein kya rakha hai, abhi toh wrap hua hai!!! Thank You #DineshVijan @pvijan @maddockfilms, @laxman.utekar Sir, @saraalikhan95 and the entire team @raghav_dop @jatinbajaj20 @sujit_dube @punit_dave__ @bruh_mistha @rana_the_aprajita @_pawni_tripathi @rohit_utekar1 and everyone for such an amazing experience. (sic)"

The actor added, "Each day of filming this beautiful story has been memorable for me. Going to miss you guys terribly and all the madness involved. Also, a very big thank you to the wonderful people of Indore who have been so cooperative and full of love. Thank You! Baat yeh dil ki hai, lekin ghar ghar tak pohonchegi ya shayad baat ghar ki hai aur har dil ko chuyegi. See you all soon at the movies! (sic)"

Khan, like Kaushal, praised everyone involved in the film in a lengthy social media post. She lauded Kaushal, describing him as the most modest, brilliant, and accomplished actor she had ever encountered.

Khan also expressed gratitude to filmmaker Laxman Utekar for offering her the role of Somya. She praised him for his advice, encouragement, and patience. Finally, the actress expressed gratitude to Laxman for pushing her to achieve better. Sharing the same photo with Kaushal, the actress wrote, "It’s a film wrap. I can’t believe it’s already over! (sic)"

Now that their film's shoot has concluded, fans are impatiently awaiting the film's title and release date.