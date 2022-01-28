Friday, Jan 28, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Vicky Kaushal And Sara Ali Khan Give An Update On Their Film Together

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan have wrapped shooting for their forthcoming film. After the film's wrap, both stars shared emotional messages on their Instagram handles.

Vicky Kaushal And Sara Ali Khan Give An Update On Their Film Together
Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan - Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Jan 2022 3:06 pm

Bollywood actors Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan have finished filming their forthcoming movie. The actors arrived in Mumbai from Indore today and were photographed at the airport. Though their film does not yet have a title, the performers have created memories during the filming process that will last a lifetime. Khan and Kaushal both sent heartfelt remarks on Instagram when the film's producers announced the film's completion.

Vicky Kaushal posted an intense photo of himself with Sara Ali Khan on his Instagram account. Along with it, he wrote a note that reads, "Naam mein kya rakha hai, abhi toh wrap hua hai!!! Thank You #DineshVijan @pvijan @maddockfilms, @laxman.utekar Sir, @saraalikhan95 and the entire team @raghav_dop @jatinbajaj20 @sujit_dube @punit_dave__ @bruh_mistha @rana_the_aprajita @_pawni_tripathi @rohit_utekar1 and everyone for such an amazing experience. (sic)"

The actor added, "Each day of filming this beautiful story has been memorable for me. Going to miss you guys terribly and all the madness involved. Also, a very big thank you to the wonderful people of Indore who have been so cooperative and full of love. Thank You! Baat yeh dil ki hai, lekin ghar ghar tak pohonchegi ya shayad baat ghar ki hai aur har dil ko chuyegi. See you all soon at the movies! (sic)"

Khan, like Kaushal, praised everyone involved in the film in a lengthy social media post. She lauded Kaushal, describing him as the most modest, brilliant, and accomplished actor she had ever encountered. 

Khan also expressed gratitude to filmmaker Laxman Utekar for offering her the role of Somya. She praised him for his advice, encouragement, and patience. Finally, the actress expressed gratitude to Laxman for pushing her to achieve better. Sharing the same photo with Kaushal, the actress wrote, "It’s a film wrap. I can’t believe it’s already over! (sic)"

Now that their film's shoot has concluded, fans are impatiently awaiting the film's title and release date.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Bollywood Bollywood Actor Movies Vicky Kaushal Sara Ali Khan Film Industry Indian Cinema
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Art & Entertainment

Nawazuddin Siddiqui Builds A Mansion In Mumbai; Names It After His Late Father - View Pics

Nawazuddin Siddiqui Builds A Mansion In Mumbai; Names It After His Late Father - View Pics

Ananya Panday Says Infidelity In Relationships Is A Modern Issue

‘I’m Not Done Yet’ Review: Kapil Sharma Smashes With His First Ever Netflix Stand-Up Special

Krushna Abhishek And Kapil Sharma’s Portrayal Of Rivalry Never Affected Their Friendship

Javed Akhtar On Kangana Ranaut’s Transfer Plea: It’s Devoid Of All merits

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Tri-services band perform during the full dress rehearsal for 'Beating the Retreat' ceremony at Vijay Chowk, in New Delhi.

Full Dress Rehearsal For Beating Retreat Ceremony

Actress Shruti Haasan at the age of 14, made her acting debut in a special cameo role in her father's Tamil-Hindi bilingual film 'Hey Ram'.

Happy Birthday Shruti Haasan: 5 Lesser-Known Things About The Actress

Singer Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal in a still from their baby shower.

In Pics: Aditya Narayan And Shweta Agarwal's Baby Shower Photos

Ash Barty of Australia reacts after defeating Madison Keys of the U.S. in their semifinal match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 11: Ashleigh Barty Beats Madison Keys To Enter Summit Clash

Actor Elijah Woods in a still from 'Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind' (2004). A sci-fi romance drama where he plays the role of Patrick.

Happy Birthday Elijah Woods: 5 Best Performances, Other Than 'Lord Of The Rings'