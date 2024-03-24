Art & Entertainment

Vibha Chibber Sticks To 'Low-key' Holi Celebrations; Meera Deosthale Digs Into 'Ghugra'

Ahead of the Holi, actors Vibha Chibber and Meera Deosthale have opened up on their memories of the festival, their skincare routine and plans this year.

Advertisement

I
IANS
Updated on:
Updated on:
Tellychakkar%2C%20Instagra
Vibha Chibber , Meera Deosthale Photo: Tellychakkar, Instagra
info_icon

Ahead of the Holi, actors Vibha Chibber and Meera Deosthale have opened up on their memories of the festival, their skincare routine and plans this year.

Ahead of the Holi, actors Vibha Chibber and Meera Deosthale have opened up on their memories of the festival, their skincare routine and plans this year.

Senior actress Vibha, who plays Janaki Maa in the show ‘Mehndi Wala Ghar’ said: “For me, no festival feels complete without my family, and I make it a point to be with them during all the major festivals. I usually prefer to keep the celebrations a bit low-key with my family and friends, enjoying the food, sweets, and festivities to the fullest.”

Advertisement

Reminiscing about the childhood memories, the ‘Looteri Dulhan’ fame actress shared: “I fondly recall my childhood days when the entire family would gather one night prior to Holika dahan, and I'm looking forward to that this year as well.”

“This time, I'm glad to be celebrating the festival with my new family -- the team at ‘Mehndi Wala Ghar’. We all plan to celebrate it with organic colours and without wasting any water. I would like to wish everyone a very happy Holi and urge everyone to save water,” she added.

Meera, portraying the character of Nandini in ‘Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai’ said: "Holi holds a special place in my heart. During my childhood days in Vadodra, all our friends used to meet up at a common place and prepare together by applying oil in order to avoid staining our skin after we finished playing. I'd wear full-sleeved clothes to protect my skin from tanning.”

Advertisement

“And of course, the food was always a highlight. Being Gujarati, I always craved sweets, and after playing Holi, we'd enjoy Ghugra made with a mother's love. Those were the days of absolute joy and mischief during Holi,” she added.The show airs on Sony.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Munawar Faruqui Has THIS To Say About Elvish Yadav Getting Bail In Snake Venom Case
  2. ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’ Box Office Collection Day 1: Randeep Hooda’s Film Mints Around Rs 1.15 Crore
  3. Kangana Ranaut Birthday Special: From 'Fashion' To 'Queen', 7 Iconic Movies Of This Versatile Actress
  4. Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2024: Three Key Player Battles
  5. PBKS Vs DC, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Rishabh Pant's Comeback On TV And Online
  6. PBKS Vs DC, IPL 2024 Match 2: Punjab Kings Win By 4 Wickets Against Delhi Capitals - As It Happened
  7. Moscow Attack: 'It's The Worst, A Terrorist Attack', 'A Burst Of Firing', Eyewitnesses Recall A Night Of Horror
  8. Cash-For-Query Case: CBI Raids Premises Linked To TMC Leader Mahua Moitra