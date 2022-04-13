Wednesday, Apr 13, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Varun Grover's Directorial Debut 'All India Rank' Begins Filming

Screenwriter and lyricist Varun Grover will make his directorial debut with 'All India Rank'. Grover announced that the film has begun shooting, however, the cast is not announced yet.

Varun Grover's Directorial Debut 'All India Rank' Begins Filming
Lyricist and screenwriter Varun Grover Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 13 Apr 2022 7:56 pm

Screenwriter and lyricist Varun Grover announced his debut as a director with film ‘All India Rank’ on April 13. Grover is also known for his stand-up comedy and poems. He is the writer of ‘All India Rank’ and the film will be produced by Sanjay Routray and Sarita Patil. 

Taking to Twitter, Grover announced that 'All India Rank' has started filming but didn't reveal the cast details.

Related stories

Varun Grover Writes Open Letter After Harassment Allegations, Seeks 'Closure' To Maintain 'Sanity'

Varun Grover Denies Sexual Harassment Allegations, Gets Support From Anurag Kashyap

"Stolen moments of friendships in a world of 'competition'. My debut feature is now filming," the writer, a graduate from IIT-BHU, wrote alongside the poster of the film.

Cinematographer of ‘All India Rank’ is Archana Ghangrekar and edited by Sanyukta Kaza. Prachi Deshpande is attached as production designer and Vineet D'Souza as sound engineer.

As a lyricist, Grover has worked on films such as the ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ series, ‘Ankhon Dekhi’, ‘Dum Laga Ke Haisha', ‘Masaan', ‘Udta Punjab’ and ‘Badhaai Do’.

He won the National Award for best lyricist for penning the track ‘Moh Moh Ke Dhaage’ from ‘Dum Laga Ke Haisha’.

Grover wrote Neeraj Ghaywan-directed ‘Masaan', which was screened in the Un Certain Regard section at the 2015 Cannes Film Festival, as well as served as a writer on the hit Netflix series ‘Sacred Games’. He also runs comedy group Aisi Taisi Democracy with Sanjay Rajoura and Rahul Ram.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Varun Grover All India Rank Movie Director Debut Art And Entertainment Entertainment Dum Laga Ke Haisha Gangs Of Wassepur Twitter Varun Grover India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Yearender 2021: 5 Species That Went Extinct This Year

Yearender 2021: 5 Species That Went Extinct This Year

Why Over 10K Indian Medical Students In Philippines Deserve Immediate Relief From NMC

Why Over 10K Indian Medical Students In Philippines Deserve Immediate Relief From NMC