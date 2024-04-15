Art & Entertainment

Varun Dhawan Shares His Favourite Bollywood Track Sung By Salman Khan

Varun Dhawan has shared his favourite Bollywood jam.

Instagram
Varun Dhawan Photo: Instagram
info_icon

The actor, who will be soon seen in the upcoming movie ‘Baby John’, took to the Stories section of his Instagram and shared a meme notifying his followers of his favourite Bollywood song.

Varun%27s%20Story
Varun's Story Photo: Instagram
info_icon

The meme features two frames in a split-screen format. The upper half of the screen, labeled "Me in public", shows a scene from 'American Psycho' where Christian Bale is walking while wearing his headphones.

The lower half of the screen showcases visuals of the song ‘Chandi Ki Daal Par’ from the Salman Khan-starrer ‘Hello Brother’. Beneath it reads, "My headphones".

The song has been sung by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and is set against the backdrop of Janmashtami.

Recently, Varun attended Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh’s concert in Mumbai, where he was seen grooving to the tracks along with his ‘Bhediya’ co-star Kriti Sanon.

Other celebs, who attended the gig at the MMRDA R2 Ground in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) area, were Angad Bedi, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Ayushmann Khurrana, actress Taapsee Pannu, Iulia Vantur, singer Harshdeep Kaur, Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma, Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa, Arpita Khan Sharma, Shura Khan, Ram Kapoor, Gautami Kapoor, Munawar Faruqui, Avneet Kaur, and Boney Kapoor.

