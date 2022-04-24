Sunday, Apr 24, 2022
Varun Dhawan 'Happy' To Have Working Birthday: Feels Great To Be On Set

The actor is currently shooting for Nitesh Tiwari's 'Bawaal', in which he shares the screen space with Janhvi Kapoor.

Updated: 24 Apr 2022 1:46 pm

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan, who turned 35 on Sunday, expressed gratitude about spending his birthday on a film set after two years of sitting at home in the wake of the pandemic.

Dhawan took to Instagram to thank his fans and followers for their love and best wishes.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

"It ain't my sweet 16, but super happy to spend this bday working. The last 2 birthday were spent at home but feels great to be out here on set getting up at 530 in the morning and reporting to a @niteshtiwari22 set #bawaal. 2022 is special for me with #jugjuggjeyo and #bhediya set for release (sic)" the actor wrote alongside his picture in which he can be seen surrounded with balloons.

Varun will next be seen in 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo', also starring Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and Kiara Advani. Directed by Raj Mehta, the comedy-drama will be released on June 24.

This year he will also star in Amar Kaushik's 'Bhediya', which will be released on November 25. The horror-comedy also features Kirti Sanon. 

[With Inputs From PTI]

