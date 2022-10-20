Vaishali Takkar Death: Main Accused In Actresses Death, Rahul Navlani, Finally Arrested

Police on Wednesday arrested Rahul Navlani the main accused in the alleged suicide of noted TV actor Vaishali Takkar, an official said.

Earlier, a reward of Rs 5,000 was announced by the Indore police commissioner for information about Rahul Navlani and his wife Disha accused of abetting the actor of TV serial 'Sasural Simar Ka' fame to commit suicide.

A lookout notice was also issued in their name.

"Police teams were looking for the couple and one such team was able to arrest Rahul Navlani,"Tejaji Nagar Police Station in-charge R D Kanwa told PTI.

"Rahul was trying to flee Indore but was nabbed before he could do so,'' the police officer said, adding, he is being questioned over suspicion that rose during the investigation.

Asked whether his wife was also nabbed, Kanwa said he was not aware of it.

Earlier in the day Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said a lookout circular has been issued against the couple. A reward of Rs 5,000 on both the accused was also announced.

The accused couple lived in the neighbourhood of Vaishali Takkar. She was found hanging from a ceiling fan in her house in Saibag Colony on Sunday.

A case was registered under Indian Penal Code Section 306 (abetment of suicide) against Thakkar's neighbour Rahul and his wife Disha, officials said.

A five-page suicide note was found at the spot in which Vaishali named Rahul for harassing her, they said, adding the actor's family members alleged that Rahul was troubling her since he came to know about her plans to get married.