Underprivileged Kids Of Nawazuddin Siddiqui Hometown Budhana Celebrate His 50th Birthday

As Nawazuddin Siddiqui turned 50 on Sunday, underprivileged children in his ancestral birthplace, Budhana, Uttar Pradesh, and nearby villages celebrated the acclaimed actor’s birthday with great fervour.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui Photo: Instagram
Nawazuddin’s birthday was celebrated by feeding thousands of underprivileged children in Budhana, which is a small town in the Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh.

The Lihaz Foundation celebrated the actor's birthday with simplicity.

The 'Gangs of Wasseypur' actor never celebrates his birthday, however, this time, the president of the foundation, Faizuddin Siddiqui, who has been serving society through the foundation for the past 25 years, dedicated his birthday to underprivileged children.

An alumnus of the National School of Drama, Nawazuddin started his journey in Hindi cinema with small roles. He was first seen in the 1999 film 'Sarfarosh'. He had his first major role in the 2012 film 'Patang' by Prashant Bhargava.

Nawazuddin, who has been feted with a National Film Award, was later seen in films such as 'Black Friday', 'Kahaani', 'Raman Raghav 2.0', 'The Lunchbox', 'Badlapur', 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan', 'Manjhi - The Mountain Man', 'Manto', 'Thackeray', and 'Haddi', to name a few.

He has also worked in the digital space with shows such as 'Sacred Games' and the British 'McMafia'.

Talking about his upcoming work, Nawazuddin will next be seen in the crime thriller 'Section 108' and 'Noorani Chehra'.

