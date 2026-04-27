Umrao Jaan Restored Version Set For European Premiere At UK Asian Film Festival

The Umrao Jaan restored version is heading to Europe for a special screening at the UK Asian Film Festival. The 4K restoration of the Rekha-starrer brings the classic back into focus, introducing it to newer audiences while honouring its legacy.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Published at:
Umrao Jaan
Umrao Jaan Restored Version Premieres at UK Asian Film Festival Photo: IMDb
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Umrao Jaan restored version in 4K to premiere at UK festival.

  • Rekha-led 1981 classic restored by National Film Archive of India.

  • Festival runs till May 10, featuring films, tributes and awards ceremony.

Umrao Jaan's restored version is set to make its European premiere at the UK Asian Film Festival, bringing renewed attention to one of Hindi cinema’s most enduring classics. The 1981 film, led by Rekha, has been carefully restored in 4K, allowing audiences to revisit its world with greater visual depth. The screening is expected to draw both long-time admirers and younger viewers discovering the film for the first time.

Umrao Jaan 4K Restoration and Festival Screening

The restoration has been undertaken by the National Film Archive of India, preserving the film’s intricate detailing and mood. Set in Lucknow, the story traces the life of a courtesan, played by Rekha, capturing her emotional and artistic journey with quiet precision. The restored version will be screened at the British Film Institute IMAX in London, adding a sense of scale to an otherwise intimate narrative.

The screening will be followed by reflections from director Muzaffar Ali, offering insight into the film’s making and its continued relevance. This presentation forms part of the festival’s broader focus on South Asian storytelling.

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UK Asian Film Festival 2026 lineup and theme

Now in its 28th year, the Tongues on Fire UK Asian Film Festival continues to spotlight films rooted in the South Asian experience. This year’s theme, centred on shared stories and connections, shapes a programme that blends established voices with emerging filmmakers.

In a statement, festival founder Pushpinder Chowdhry shared that a programme celebrating bold storytelling had been curated, where difficult conversations would be encouraged and diverse cinematic voices highlighted. Creative director Samir Bhamra added that storytelling had been seen as a way to reconnect communities, especially in times of growing division.

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Alongside Umrao Jaan, the festival will also feature the UK premiere of the Bengali film Baksho Bondi (Shadowbox) and a tribute event celebrating the legacy of O P Nayyar, Dharmendra and Asha Bhosle. The festival will conclude with its annual awards ceremony, where Muzaffar Ali is set to be honoured with a lifetime achievement award. The event is scheduled to run until May 10.

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