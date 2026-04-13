Muzaffar Ali Remembers Asha Bhosle's Musical Legacy: 'Umrao Jaan Has Lost Its Voice'

Iconic singer Asha Bhosle passed away at the age of 92 in Mumbai, marking the end of an era. Several prominent figures from the Indian film industry paid tribute to the legendary singer. Filmmaker Muzaffar Ali, who directed the acclaimed Umrao Jaan (1981), for which Asha Bhosle won the National Award for Best Playback Singer for Dil Cheez Kya Hai, mourned her demise. Apart from Dil Cheez Kya Hai, she lent her voice to four other songs in the film, including In Ankhon Ki Masti Ke, Jab Bhi Milti Hai, Justuju Jiski Thi and Yeh Kya Jagah Hai Doston.