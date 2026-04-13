Muzaffar Ali Remembers Asha Bhosle's Musical Legacy: 'Umrao Jaan Has Lost Its Voice'

Asha Bhosle won the National Award for Best Playback Singer for Dil Cheez Kya Hai from Muzaffar Ali's Umrao Jaan.

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
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Asha Bhosle dies
Muzaffar Ali mourns Asha Bhosle's death Photo: Instagram
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Filmmaker Muzaffar Ali remembered Asha Bhosle's music legacy.

  • He recalled working with her and her soulful voice.

  • Bhosle won the National Award for Best Playback Singer for Dil Cheez Kya Hai from Umrao Jaan.

Iconic singer Asha Bhosle passed away at the age of 92 in Mumbai, marking the end of an era. Several prominent figures from the Indian film industry paid tribute to the legendary singer. Filmmaker Muzaffar Ali, who directed the acclaimed Umrao Jaan (1981), for which Asha Bhosle won the National Award for Best Playback Singer for Dil Cheez Kya Hai, mourned her demise. Apart from Dil Cheez Kya Hai, she lent her voice to four other songs in the film, including In Ankhon Ki Masti KeJab Bhi Milti HaiJustuju Jiski Thi and Yeh Kya Jagah Hai Doston.

"Umrao Jaan has lost its entire voice — first Shahryar, then Khayyam and now Asha ji," he said.

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Muzaffar Ali on Asha Bhosle's death

The filmmaker, recalling his working experience with Asha, told Hindustan Times, "I remember, when she sang the song — in one scale lower — she said there is some magic in it. And after she won the National Award as a singer, she sent a letter to thank me for making her a part of this magical project."

He also said that the way Bhosle "understood the song, its premises, the era, was truly magical" and "got into the skin of the character (played by actor Rekha). Apni awaaz se ek sur neeche gaana asaan nahi hai, woh bhi is level ka! Her soulful voice took the film to another level," he added.

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Ali has recorded five songs with the playback icon for his ambitious project Zuni but the film didn't release.

Praising Asha Bhosle's culinary skills, Ali said that after the launch of his book (Muzaffar Ali's Umrao Jaan) and re-release of his film in Mumbai, he went to her home some three-four months back, and she served them "amazing self-cooked kebabs."

"Every moment spent with her is a golden memory for me. It's a big loss for the industry and a major personal loss," he added.

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