After making the audience laugh with his comic timing in superhit Bollywood films, actor Tusshar Kapoor is set to make his debut in OTT. The actor will be next seen in an upcoming film, ‘Dunk’, which will release digitally. In a recent interview, the actor talked about his OTT debut and also opened up about his character which will be unlike any other role that he has played to date.
In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Tusshar Kapoor talked about his character in ‘Dunk.’ He said that he would be playing the role of a lawyer who would have shades of grey in his personality. The actor said, “It’s a grey-shaded, real, and unique character for me. It’s outside my comfort zone, which is precisely why I was drawn to it. Playing a lawyer is a new challenge that excites me, and I’m eager to delve into this uncharted territory.”
The actor also mentioned that he is currently signing up for projects where he will get to explore and experiment with his roles. Kapoor continued, “All the characters that I am doing now are different and don’t belong to that typical comical role. I am not consciously looking for roles that are non-comic, but when something like this comes up, I really challenge myself to do it.”
Further explaining his decision, he said that exploring newer roles pushes him out of his comfort zone and helps people look at his talent. He added, “It really opens up newer avenues, like what happened with 'Khakhee', 'Shor In The City' or the 'Shootout' series, it took me out of my comfort zone and people noticed something that was very, very different.”
‘Dunk’ has been produced by Prerna Arora and it has been directed by Abhishek Jaiswal. Recently, the actor was seen in a cameo role in ‘Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2.’