Shreyas Talpade And Tusshar Kapoor Reunite For Horror Comedy Titled 'Kapkapiii'; Check Out Motion Poster

Talpade is excited about reuniting with both Tusshar and Sivan. On working again with them, the 48-year-old actor shared, “It's like you are working with two of your brothers. I also feel there's a certain level of maturity that comes to your performance after years of experience, and that seems to have happened with both me and Tusshar. Sangeethji has the skill to understand our strengths and utilize them to the fullest''.