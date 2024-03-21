Shreyas Talpade And Tusshar Kapoor Reunite For Horror Comedy Titled 'Kapkapiii'; Check Out Motion Poster

'Golmaal' co-stars Shreyas Talpade and Tusshar Kapoor have reunited for a horror comedy. It is titled 'Kapkapiii'. The motion poster of the upcoming film was unveiled today, on March 21.
In a statement, Shreyas Talpade said that the audience will get to see a ''genuine horror comedy''. He said, “Today, when most of the films around us are thrillers, dark, or patriotic, audiences can expect a genuine horror comedy.'' He added, ''While there's always a chuckle, there are sequences where you will fall off your chair laughing, along with moments that will give you genuine goosebumps''.
'Kya Kool Hain Hum' and 'Apna Sapna Money Money' fame director, Sangeeth Sivan has helmed the film. It is produced by Jayesh Patel under the banner of Bravo Entertainment. Saurabh Anand and Kumar Priyadarshi have written the script of 'Kapkapiii'.
Advertisement
Talpade is excited about reuniting with both Tusshar and Sivan. On working again with them, the 48-year-old actor shared, “It's like you are working with two of your brothers. I also feel there's a certain level of maturity that comes to your performance after years of experience, and that seems to have happened with both me and Tusshar. Sangeethji has the skill to understand our strengths and utilize them to the fullest''.
Shreyas, who suffered a heart attack in 2023, also said that his character in 'Kapkapiii' is different from what he has done before.
The horror-comedy also stars Sonia Rathee, Jay Thakkar, Varun Pandey, Dherendra Tiwari, Siddhi Idnani, Dinkar Sharma, and Abhishek Kumar. The release date is yet to be announced.
Advertisement
Apart from 'Kapkapiii', Shreyas Talpade will also be seen in Kangana Ranaut starrer 'Emergency' where he is playing a key role. While Tusshar's last film was 'Maarrich'. In 2023, he was seen in the web series 'Pop Kaun?' Tusshar and Shreyas will star together in Akshay Kumar starrer 'Welcome to the Jungle'.