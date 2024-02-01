Fans speculated about the possibility of Travis Kelce attending the Grammys with girlfriend Taylor Swift, especially given her support during Sunday's AFC Championship win in Baltimore and the awards show coinciding with the weekend before the Super Bowl.
Travis Kelce Confirms He Won't Be Able To Attend The Grammys To Support Girlfriend Taylor Swift; Reveals Why
Travis Kelce has revealed why he will not be attending the 66th Grammy Awards to support Taylor Swift.
Now, in a candid revelation on ‘The Pat McAfee Show’ on Wednesday, the NFL star has made it clear that he won't be accompanying his girlfriend to the Grammys 2024, despite her being one of the night's most-nominated artists.
He said, “I wish I could go support Taylor at the Grammys, and watch her win every single award that she’s nominated for.” Swift has received six nominations for the upcoming Grammy Awards this weekend, including Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, and Best Pop Vocal Album.
Travis Kelce expressed regret over missing the chance to support Swift in person, citing his commitment to his team and their preparations for the upcoming Super Bowl as the sole reason for his absence.
Kelce's dedication to his sport is pretty evident along with his strong desire to support the ‘Look What Made Me Do’ crooner. Then, Kelce slyly added, “But I think I've got practice on Sunday.”
The Chiefs tight end clarified that his schedule won't permit him to attend the show while keeping all his focus on Kansas City's fourth Super Bowl in five years. “Unfortunately, I've got to get ready for this big old Super Bowl that we’ve got in a week,” Kelce added.
The couple's attempts to navigate their demanding schedules highlight the challenges of balancing personal relationships alongside professional careers.
On another note, the Super Bowl LVIII will kick off on February 11 at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Whereas, the 66th Annual Grammy Awards will be taking place on February 4 in Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.