Travis Barker Hospitalised Due To Undisclosed Medical Condition

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Credit: Instagram

Updated: 29 Jun 2022 1:32 pm

American musician and the drummer of rock band 'Blink-182' Travis Barker has have been rushed to a hospital following undisclosed medical condition, reports 'Variety'.
Barker, who has been married to Kourtney Kardashian, has been admitted to Cedar-Sinai Medical Center for further care after first checking into West Hills Hospital and Medical Center.

As per 'Variety', Barker also shared a vague message on Twitter, possibly alluding to his medical condition. "God save me," the drummer wrote. However, Barker's short post has not been the only activity on his Twitter account since. His account also retweeted a post from Billboard sharing an article about his recent work with singer Jxdn, who collaborated on two singles in honor of Jxdn's late friend Cooper Noriega.

The duo's singles were released earlier Tuesday. 'Variety' further states that although Barker's condition is currently unknown, his daughter, Alabama Barker, shared a concerning message through her Instagram story later Tuesday, asking fans to "Please send your prayers."

Barker has been a force in the music industry for nearly three decades, most recently collaborating with artists like Machine Gun Kelly and Post Malone. He performed at the 94th Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in March.

[With Inputs From IANS]

