Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Get Married, But Reports Say Their Wedding Isn't Legal

Celebrity couple Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker tied the knot recently, right after the Grammys got over. According to reports by TMZ, the couple had a midnight ceremony in Vegas with an Elvis impersonator officiating the wedding. However, reports suggest that the marriage is not legal as they were not given a license.

Page Six also exclusively revealed that the couple’s wedding ceremony was not legal and confirmed that they did not get a marriage license. “They had a ceremony, but on paper it’s not legal yet," an insider was quoted as saying. In fact, according to the report, the couple never applied for a marriage license. However, reps for the couple are yet to comment on the same.

However, contradictory reports have also emerged. According to a report in TMZ, the couple had indeed obtained a marriage license and they have even presented it to the chapel’s owner, a witness at the wedding. Kardashian and Barker reportedly went to the chapel at around 1:30 am, this was after a few hours after Scott’s performance at the Grammys. The report also added that Kardashian and Barker did not allow any photographers at the venue and they even took along their own photographer to maintain the secrecy of the event.

Rumours of Kardashian and Barker dating emerged in December 2020. However, the couple confirmed their romance on Instagram in February 2021. They got engaged in October last year in an elaborate set-up. Scott was captured setting up a beautiful set-up to propose to Kardashian. He arranged a circle of roses by the seashore and arranged an intimate proposal ceremony. Sharing the pictures on social media, Kardashian and Barker had written, “Forever."

According to reports, the couple is all set to celebrate more and has already planned a series of celebrations.