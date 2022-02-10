Thursday, Feb 10, 2022
Ranveer Singh Will Appear Alongside Machine Gun Kelly And Jack Harlow In NBA All-Stars Game

Actor Ranveer Singh is flying to Cleveland to take part in the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, which will feature some of the world's top musicians and basketball players.

Updated: 10 Feb 2022 9:42 pm

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh will perform alongside Tiffany Haddish, as well as rappers and recording artists and rappers of the like of Anuel, Machine Gun Kelly, Jack Harlow, and Quavo. Famous players from the past and present will compete in the game, including Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, Las Vegas Aces forward Dearica Hamby, and Cleveland Cavaliers legends Booby Gibson and Anderson Varejao. The game will take place at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland on Friday, February 18.

In September of last year, the NBA named Singh as the NBA Brand Ambassador for India. Given his run of blockbusters and enormous social media following of close to 70 million across platforms, Singhis widely regarded as the biggest superstar of his generation. During the NBA's 75th anniversary season in 2021-22, he will work with the league to help raise the league's profile in India. The 'Gully Boy' star will take part in a number of NBA projects, which will be promoted on the league's and his own social media channels.

Singh verified the news on social media during a personal Q&A session with fans, saying that he is starting to train for the big match today because it would require him to bring his "A" game. "I'm flying to Cleveland later this month to play in the NBA Celebrity All-Star Game," he explains. Warna naak kat jayegi!" "Better get some practise!"

“I have loved basketball and the NBA since my childhood and have always been fascinated with its influence on popular culture including music, fashion and entertainment,” Ranveer had said during his announcement as the brand ambassador. “With the NBA tipping off its 75th season celebrations, there couldn’t have been a better time to join forces with the league and support their efforts to grow basketball in the country,” he added.

In his next films, Singh has a strong line-up that includes YRF's Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Shankar's version of his classic Anniyan, Rohit Shetty's Cirkus, and Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'.

Art & Entertainment Bollywood Actor/Actress National Basketball Association (NBA) Celebs
