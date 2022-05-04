Wednesday, May 04, 2022
Post Malone Expecting His First Baby With Longtime Girlfriend

Post Malone is also preparing to release his new album, 'Twelve Carat Toothache,' on June 3.

Rapper Post Malone, whose real name is Austin Post, is expecting his first kid with his girlfriend, whom he has not publicly identified.

According to a report by TMZ, expressing his excitement, Post said, "I'm excited for this next chapter in my life, I'm the happiest I've ever been, and for since I could remember I was sad. Time to take care of my body and my family and friends, and spread as much love as we can every day."

According to sources close to Post, the couple celebrated the announcement with family and friends over the weekend. Post has not revealed the identity of his girlfriend and has kept their relationship private.

The singer is also preparing to release his new album, 'Twelve Carat Toothache,' on June 3. Last month, he revealed the release date on Twitter, providing a link to his website with the caption "Twelve Carat Toothache. June 3rd"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Post told Billboard in a recent interview that his new music will speak "more to how I'm feeling at the moment: the ups and downs and the disarray and the bipolar aspect of being an artist in the mainstream." In the course of accomplishing this, he informed the publication that he removed any filler tracks, resulting in a 45-minute-long record.

During the conversation, he also discussed his struggle to return to making songs as he did for 'Stoney,' his 2016 debut album. "The hardest part is getting it back," he said. "It ebbs and flows. It's figuring out: ‘Just because I'm not inspired to do it at the moment doesn't mean I'm giving up.'"

