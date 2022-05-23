Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Tie The Knot In Italy

American musician Travis Barker and American model Kourtney Kardashian have married. The couple married on Sunday in Italy. Several photos from their extravagant wedding have gone viral on social media.

Kardashian and Barker can be seen taking vows in one of the photos. In another photo, the couple shares a passionate kiss. All of their children reportedly attended their wedding, including Kardashian's sons Mason and Reign, as well as her daughter Penelope, Travis' son Landon, daughter Alabama, and stepdaughter Atiana, according to a report by People.

Following the ceremony, Kardashian and Barker shared their official wedding photos on their respective social media accounts. "everyone lives happily ever after, "the couple penned.

It was only a few days ago that it was revealed that Kardashian and Barker are now legally married. According to the People, Kardashian married her fiance in a Santa Barbara courthouse in front of a small group of close friends and family. "They had to legally marry first before their big Italian wedding, which is coming up soon." All of the details are in place, and the entire family, including all of the children, is very excited” the source explained. Prior to this, the two celebrities held a 'practise wedding' in Las Vegas.

Barker proposed to Kardashian on the beach in Montecito, California, in October of last year. The couple also made their Met Gala debut earlier this year. Kardashian wore a cropped white shirt with a custom black skirt back then. Barker, on the other hand, wore a traditional black suit with a skirt attached at the waist. The couple's photos from the event went viral on social media.