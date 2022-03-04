Friday, Mar 04, 2022
Tiger Shroff's 'Poori Gal Baat' Accused Of Plagiarism From Korean Song 'Peaches'

Actor Tiger Shroff is been trolled after he dropped his new track 'Poori Gal Baat'. EXO fans in India have accused the actor of copying South Korean singer KAI.

Tiger Shroff, Kai Instagram

Updated: 04 Mar 2022 3:30 pm

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff is the biggest action hero of Bollywood as well as for his dancing skills. For the last two years, he is been working on a few projects, and some days a music video is dropped. The song ‘Poori Gal Baat’ is now facing a lot of trolls from K-pop fans due to the similarity with South Korean singer, Kai’s single ‘Peaches’.

The actor will be seen in ‘Heropanti 2’. Many of them have started creating hype. The movie is directed by Ahmed Khan and is in the production stage now and will mostly release this year. In the movie along with Shroff, the drama will star Tara Sutaria and Kriti Sanon.

A few days back, the song ‘Poori Gal Baat’, starring Mouni Roy and Tiger Shroff was released on YouTube, instantly it became a topic of discussion on social media. Initially, the song was vividly praised but later on, netizens started noticing similarities between the song and the one released by EXO member Kai called ‘Peaches’.

The audience started comparing not just the hook tune of the songs but also the basic concept of the two music videos. Here’s a look at a few reactions.

It is known that the actor is a fan of Kai’s.

