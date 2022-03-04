Tiger Shroff's 'Poori Gal Baat' Accused Of Plagiarism From Korean Song 'Peaches'

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff is the biggest action hero of Bollywood as well as for his dancing skills. For the last two years, he is been working on a few projects, and some days a music video is dropped. The song ‘Poori Gal Baat’ is now facing a lot of trolls from K-pop fans due to the similarity with South Korean singer, Kai’s single ‘Peaches’.

The actor will be seen in ‘Heropanti 2’. Many of them have started creating hype. The movie is directed by Ahmed Khan and is in the production stage now and will mostly release this year. In the movie along with Shroff, the drama will star Tara Sutaria and Kriti Sanon.

A few days back, the song ‘Poori Gal Baat’, starring Mouni Roy and Tiger Shroff was released on YouTube, instantly it became a topic of discussion on social media. Initially, the song was vividly praised but later on, netizens started noticing similarities between the song and the one released by EXO member Kai called ‘Peaches’.

The audience started comparing not just the hook tune of the songs but also the basic concept of the two music videos. Here’s a look at a few reactions.

@iTIGERSHROFF #PooriGalBaat 😂😂😂😂 peaches copy….. one thing to be a fan and another to copy it…. Smh #kai — ᴅʀᴀᴋᴇɴ (@adulting_95) March 1, 2022

We get it you're a Kai stan but copying his work without giving credits isn't justifiable.



This is horrible 🤧😤😤!!

You be stanning him only to copy him🤢🤬



Do it right ,give him credits ...@iTIGERSHROFF#copied #TigerShroff #Indianexols #KAI_Peaches #exols pic.twitter.com/YZAjMFGeXY — 아난야 🌹 태용 (@_jih_yo) March 3, 2022

This is so wrong ‼️@iTIGERSHROFF not acceptable 😡 DUDE WHY HAD YOU PLAGIARISE @weareoneEXO Kai's song PEACHES?! I really loved how he danced on his songs but now THIS! Give credits or have you song deleted and keep it to yourself! #kai #kpop #peaches #TigerShroff #copycat pic.twitter.com/ubcOaO8Kw0 — Yukti Chhippi (@y_tkv_) March 2, 2022

Tiger make a song which is sound like peaches and mmmh both mixed! Whatever he done but it’s really amazing combination of both music video of kai...If kai doesn’t care (copy) then we also shouldn’t care about tiger recreation. Just saying...#exo @weareoneEXO #kai #TigerShroff — Rashada 🌸 (@RashadaMmmh) March 1, 2022

It is known that the actor is a fan of Kai’s.