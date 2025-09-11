TIFF 2025: Barry Avrich's The Road Between Us Screened Amidst Protests, Receives Standing Ovation

The Road Between Us shows how a retired Israel Defence Forces Major-General Noam Tibon rescue his family and numerous civilians from Hamas.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
The Road Between Us: The Ultimate Rescue screened at TIFF 2025
Barry Avrich and Noam Tibon at an event for The Road Between Us: The Ultimate Rescue Photo: IMDb
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Barry Avrich‘s latest documentary The Road Between Us: The Ultimate Rescue was screened at TIFF 2025

  • It is about a heroic mission of a retired Israeli General Noam Tibon to rescue his son, daughter-in-law, and two grandchildren from the kibbutz Nahal Oz near the Gaza border after it was attacked by Hamas on October 7, 2023

  • The film was invited, disinvited, and later reinvited to TIFF

The most talked about film, The Road Between Us: The Ultimate Rescue, had its world premiere on Wednesday (September 10) at the 50th edition of the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). Directed by Canadian filmmaker Barry Avrich, the controversial documentary reportedly received a three-minute standing ovation in the packed Roy Thomson Hall. The film, on October 7, which was earlier cancelled at the fest, was later reinstated. Amidst the protests outside the screening of the film, it opened to positive reviews.

The Road Between Us shows the journey of retired Israel Defence Forces Major-General Noam Tibon and his wife Gali, who are on the way to their son’s home on the Nahal Oz kibbutz near the northern Gaza Strip on October 7, 2023, the day of the Hamas terror attack on Israel. The human-centric film shows Tibon rescuing his son Amir, daughter-in-law Miri, and two grandchildren and numerous civilians from Hamas.

As per a report in The Hollywood Reporter, after the screening, Tibon told the audience, “Family is the most important thing we’ve got,” and added, “This is worldwide.”

Earlier, he had told the publication, “I kept thinking ‘what if I get there and they’re all dead?’”

Related Content
Related Content

“But then I had to push the thought out of my mind because I wouldn’t have been able to go on.”

Last of Them Plagues - Illustration
Kunjila Mascillamani Selected For Toronto International Film Festival’s Directors’ Lab

BY Debanjan Dhar

Gali shared, “Two years after Oct. 7, I still don’t believe it happened to us,” and added, “We are so joyful our family made it through but our hearts are with the families that are grieving.”

Ahead of the world premiere, Avrich told Deadline that he was happy that the film was reinstated, but it was "emotionally stressful" for him. “Did I anticipate that certainly there would be some controversy with the film, debate and dialogue, because we filmed in Israel? Yes, but that to me was just noise, because again, anybody that would have an issue with the film hasn’t seen it. And so I always hoped… that the takeaway was going to be the family and not the politics. If that’s naive, so be it. But I cared about what [Gen. Tibon] accomplished on that day,” he said.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. BAN Vs HK Live Cricket Score, T20 Asia Cup 2025: Taskin Ahmed Gets Rid Of Anshuman Rath

  2. English County Championship: Washington Sundar Signs Up For Hampshire

  3. Duleep Trophy Final Day 1: Saransh, Kartikeya Share Nine As South Bowled Out For 149

  4. India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025: Supreme Court Rejects Urgent Plea Against IND Vs PAK Match

  5. Pakistan Vs Oman Preview, Asia Cup 2025: PAK Seek Opening Win Against OMA Before India Showdown

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Carlos Alcaraz Dating Brooks Nader? Supermodel's Sister Gives Major Hint In US Open 2025 Champion's Romance

  2. Jack Draper Vows To Come Back Stronger As Arm Injury Ends 2025 Season Early

  3. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Rivalry: Italian Aims To Become Unpredictable After US Open Final Defeat

  4. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Revels In Regaining World Number One Title

  5. US Open 2025 Final: Donald Trump's Courtside Reactions Made Headlines Worldwide

Badminton News

  1. Hong Kong Open: Satwik-Chirag Enter Quarter-finals, Lakshya Sen To Face HS Prannoy

  2. Hong Kong Open: HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen Advance After PV Sindhu's Shocking Loss

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Line Christophersen, Hong Kong Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Bows Out After Loss To Unseeded Dane

  4. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. From Voter Rights to Beedi: Bihar’s Political Discourse Takes A Sharp Turn

  2. Delhi Could Sell Off 'Sheesh Mahal': Chief Minister Rekha Gupta

  3. Congress Questions Modi’s ‘Natural Partners’ Remark, Cites Trump’s ‘35 Times’ Ceasefire Claim

  4. J&K Floods Wipe Out Paddy Crops, Apple Orchards, Leaving Growers Devastated

  5. PM Modi Visits Mandi’s Miracle— 11-Month-Old Baby Girl Who Is Sole Survivor Of Flood-hit Seraj family

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

  2. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  3. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  4. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  5. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

World News

  1. 'From The Ashes Like The Phoenix, Palestinians Will Rise': Ambassador Abdullah Shawesh

  2. Nepal Unrest: Death Toll Rises, Army Extends Leave For Gorkha Soldiers; Thousands Of Prisoners Escape Jails

  3. Rapper, Kathmandu Mayor… Will Balendra Shah Be The Nepalese Gen Z’s Pick For Prime Minister?

  4. Trump Blames ‘Radical Left’ For Charlie Kirk’s Murder, Promises Action

  5. Ground Report On Nepal Gen-Z Protests: Why 'Nepo Babies' Are Under Fire

Latest Stories

  1. 11 Indian Workers Stranded In Oman After Salaries Withheld, Passports Seized

  2. The Conjuring Last Rites Box Office Collection Day 6: Patrick Wilson, Vera Farmiga's Film Earns Over Rs 64 Crore

  3. Bali Flash Floods: Death Toll Rises to 14 as Search Operations Continue

  4. Horoscope Today, September 11, 2025: Predictions for Aries, Sagittarius, Aquarius, and All Zodiac Signs

  5. Breaking Down The Walls, Bringing Girls Back To School 

  6. J&K Floods Wipe Out Paddy Crops, Apple Orchards, Leaving Growers Devastated

  7. Rapper, Kathmandu Mayor… Will Balendra Shah Be The Nepalese Gen Z’s Pick For Prime Minister?

  8. 'From The Ashes Like The Phoenix, Palestinians Will Rise': Ambassador Abdullah Shawesh