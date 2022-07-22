Friday, Jul 22, 2022
The Weeknd Concert-Goer Dies After Falling 40 Feet From Escalator

A man died after falling 40 feet from an escalator while attending the opening night of rapper The Weeknds 2022 tour in the US.

The Weeknd concert
The Weeknd concert Instagram/@theweeknd

Updated: 22 Jul 2022 11:07 am

The victim named Hugo Sanchez Marquez, aged 32, was sitting on an escalator rail shortly after the concert at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, when he fell and suffered major head trauma, police have confirmed, reports mirror.co.uk.

He was rushed to the hospital after the incident, where he was pronounced dead just after midnight, according to police. The incident is being investigated by police but is believed to have been accidental.

The city police told The Philadelphia Inquirer: "No foul play suspected."

Sanchez Marquez's friend, Jammal Ransom, told channel ABC6: "Hugo was an awesome person. He'd love to travel. He was a good friend."

Sanchez Marquez worked as a paralegal at The Rothenberg Law Firm, a personal injury firm with offices in Philadelphia, New Jersey and New York.

The Weeknd has not yet publicly addressed the tragic incident, as his The After Hours til Dawn tour continued in East Rutherford, New Jersey, last Saturday and goes to Boston this Thursday.

Following the concert he wrote on his Instagram page: "Philadelphia � we finally did it. thank you for helping me ring in the tour."

He added: "last night was emotional for all of us. i could feel every single one of you. next stop NEW YORK !"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by The Weeknd (@theweeknd)


The tour is supporting The Weeknd's 2020 album After Hours and 2022's Dawn FM. The tour was postponed twice due to the pandemic.

[With Inputs From IANS]

