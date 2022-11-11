The ‘CAT’ Is Finally Out Of The Bag! Randeep Hooda Starrer To Release On December 9, 2022

Randeep Hooda is all set to feature next in a riveting crime drama titled 'CAT’. In a recent announcement, the web series will premiere on December 9 on streaming giant Netflix. The series, which comes from creator and showrunner Balwinder Singh Janjua, is also Randeep's second collaboration with Netflix after ‘Extraction’, which was released in 2020.

Randeep and Netflix made the announcement on Twitter and wrote, “We’ve got some purrrrr-fect news! Watch Randeep Hooda as Gurnam in CAT - a gripping tale of brotherhood, espionage and more, releasing on 9th Dec only on Netflix.”

For the unversed, ‘CAT’ is the story of Gurnaam Singh, who is compelled to confront his dark past in an attempt to save the life of his brother. Having once been a ‘CAT’ - informant for the police as a young boy, Gurnaam finds himself plunged right back, as a police informant, into the volatile underbelly of corruption and crime as he untangles a web of deceit.

Created by Balwinder Singh Janjua, and produced by Movie Tunnel Productions in association with Jelly Bean Entertainment, the series stars phenomenal actors, along with Randeep Hooda.

Other cast members are Suvinder Vicky, Hasleen Kaur, Geeta Aggarwal, Dakssh Ajit Singh, Sukhwinder Chahal, KP Singh, Kavya Thapar, Danish Sood and Pramod Pathal amongst others.

Randeep, who made his debut with 'Monsoon Wedding', got a lot of popularity with films such as 'Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai', 'Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster', 'Rang Rasiya', 'Jism 2' and many more. He is also working on 'Swatantra Veer Savarkar', which also marks his debut as a director. He will also be playing the titular role in the film.