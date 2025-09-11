The Bengal Files box office collection Day 6

The film faced controversy ahead of its release and was even banned in Kolkata. The opening day collection was extremely slow. On its first day, it collected only Rs 1.75 crore, which was disappointing for Vivek Agnihotri's film. His previous release, The Kashmir Files (2022), performed better than his latest release. On Saturday and Sunday, the film saw a slight improvement in collections, but the collections dropped on Monday and Tuesday. On Wednesday, it witnessed a further dip in earnings.