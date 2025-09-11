The Bengal Files is struggling at the box office
Vivek Agnihotri's The Bengal Files faced stiff competition at the box office right from day one. It locked horns with Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 4, Sivakarthikeyan's Madharaasi, and American horror The Conjuring: Last Rites. While these films attracted audiences in theatres, The Bengal Files failed to perform well. It is currently one of the weakest movies at the box office, struggling the most among the three.
The Bengal Files box office collection Day 6
The film faced controversy ahead of its release and was even banned in Kolkata. The opening day collection was extremely slow. On its first day, it collected only Rs 1.75 crore, which was disappointing for Vivek Agnihotri's film. His previous release, The Kashmir Files (2022), performed better than his latest release. On Saturday and Sunday, the film saw a slight improvement in collections, but the collections dropped on Monday and Tuesday. On Wednesday, it witnessed a further dip in earnings.
According to Sacnilk, on its sixth day, The Bengal Files managed to earn an estimated Rs 1 crore, taking the total six-day collection to approximately Rs 10.25 crore, which is a major setback for the film.
The Bengal Files' domestic box office collection is nowhere near Agnihotri's previous film, The Kashmir Files (2022), which collected Rs 79.25 crore in six days. However, it has managed to cross the collection of the first part, The Tashkent Files (2019).
The Bengal Files is the final chapter of the trilogy.
The Bengal Files is way behind Baaghi 4, which has crossed the Rs 40 crore mark at the box office, and The Conjuring: Last Rites, which is inching closer to the Rs 65 crore mark at the Indian box office. South releases Madharaasi and Lokah are also performing better than Agnihotri's film.