The Academy Accepts Will Smith's Resignation

Actor Will Smith resigned from the Academy membership following the disciplinary action launched against him after the 'slap' incident. The academy announced that they have accepted the actors resignation and will continue the disciplinary proceedings.

Actor Will Smith Instagram/ @willsmith

Updated: 02 Apr 2022 6:52 pm

Actor Will Smith resigned from the Academy on Friday (April 1). The Academy has now accepted the actors resignation, according to NDTV. 


On Friday (April 1) the president of Academy of Motion Picture Art and Sciences, David Rubin gave a statement to PEOPLE saying, "We have received and accepted Mr. Will Smith's immediate resignation from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. We will continue to move forward with our disciplinary proceedings against Mr. Smith for violations of the Academy's Standards of Conduct, in advance of our next scheduled board meeting on April 18.”

In his resignation letter Smith said, "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct. My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful, and inexcusable.”


Smith went on to say that with his actions he has hurt many including comedian Chris Rock, his family, friends and even the global audiences. He mentioned that he is ‘heartbroken’ and has ‘betrayed the trust of the Academy’.


"So, I am resigning from membership in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and will accept any further consequences the Board deems appropriate," Smith added.


For the uninitiated, comedian Chris Rock made an insensitive joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaven head at the Academy Awards. The joke about his wife did not suit Will Smith and he lost his cool. The actor went up on the Oscars stage and slapped Rock. 


Smith went on to win the Best Actor award and also publicly apologised to Rock for his behaviour. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

