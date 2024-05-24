Television

Sapna Sikarwar Opens Up On What She Did Before Acting: 'Did Dance Classes, Choreographed Wedding Performances'

'Happu Ki Ultan Paltan' actress Sapna Sikarwar revealed that before becoming an actor, she took dance classes and choreographed wedding performances, sharing that she finds comfort and artistic expression in dancing, seeing it as a liberating way to communicate her feelings as an artist.

Instagram
Sapna Sikarwar Photo: Instagram
info_icon

'Happu Ki Ultan Paltan' actress Sapna Sikarwar revealed that before becoming an actor, she took dance classes and choreographed wedding performances, sharing that she finds comfort and artistic expression in dancing, seeing it as a liberating way to communicate her feelings as an artist.

Talking about her passion for dancing, Sapna, who plays Bimlesh in 'Happu Ki Ultan Paltan', shared: "Not many know, but before I became an actor, I took dance classes and choreographed wedding performances. My relatives still seek me out to choreograph performances at family weddings. They believe no one can do it better than me (laughs)."

"I am glad my passion for dancing is also highlighted in my show, 'Happu Ki Ultan Paltan'. I have choreographed many dance sequences on the set. Dance brings me immense joy and satisfaction, and I enjoy it wholeheartedly whenever I perform. The process of choreography is therapeutic and rejuvenates me. I have choreographed dance sequences for many episodes in our show, embracing styles like classical, Bollywood, Dandiya, and Kathak," she said.

Sapna further shared that she has also choreographed for co-stars Yogesh Tripathi (Happu Singh) and Himani Shivpuri (Katori Amma), who admire her dancing skills.

"Recently, I performed Bharatnatyam with a horror twist. Dance has taught me the significance and outcome of hard work, perseverance, and the power of expressive storytelling. It enriches my acting, allowing me to get into my character's skin," added Sapna.

'Happu Ki Ultan Paltan' airs at 10 p.m. on &amp;TV.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Bengal Govt To Move Higher Court To Challenge Cal HC Order On OBC Certificates: Mamata
  2. TBSE Result 2024: Class 10, 12 Results Declared | Direct Link Inside tbse.tripura.gov.in
  3. BJP Moves SC Against Calcutta HC Order On Advertisements During Lok Sabha Polls
  4. UP: SUV Runs Over 70-Year-Old Man Twice While Reversing In Jhansi's Narrow Street | Shocking Video
  5. Day In Pics: May 24, 2024
Entertainment News
  1. Hina Khan On Missing Cannes Film Festival 2024: If I Went There, Everything Would Just Click
  2. For Abrar Qazi Sketching Is Like Meditation: 'It Calms My Mind'
  3. Gaurav More Shakes A Leg With Moushumi Chatterjee On ‘Rimjhim Gire Sawan’
  4. Sapna Sikarwar Opens Up On What She Did Before Acting: 'Did Dance Classes, Choreographed Wedding Performances'
  5. 'Unacceptable': Priyanka Chopra's Fans Miffed At British TV Host After He Calls Her 'Chianca Chop Free'
Sports News
  1. Ireland Vs Netherlands T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India
  2. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: PV Sindhu Through To Malaysia Masters SF
  3. France's Record Scorer Olivier Giroud To Bow Out Of International Duty Post Euros 2024
  4. French Open 2024 Preview: What Might Rafael Nadal's Farewell Resemble?
  5. IPL Betting: Police Raid Thane Building During RR Vs RCB Eliminator; Mahadev Betting App Arrests Made
World News
  1. Why Are Top Russian Military Officials Getting Arrested
  2. Indian-origin Woman Jailed In Singapore For Manipulating Bike's Number Plate To Avoid Charges
  3. Beachgoers Warned To Watch For White Sharks Over Holiday Weekend
  4. At Least 100 Feared Dead After Massive Landslide Hits Papua New Guinea
  5. Turbulence-Hit Singapore Airlines Flight Passengers Undergo Treatment For Brain, Spinal And Bone Injuries
Latest Stories
  1. 'Pure Art': BTS ARMY Reacts As RM Drops Music Video For 'LOST!' From 2nd Solo Album 'Right Place, Wrong Person'
  2. TBSE Result 2024: Class 10, 12 Results Declared | Direct Link Inside tbse.tripura.gov.in
  3. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: PV Sindhu Through To Malaysia Masters SF
  4. Ireland Vs Netherlands T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India
  5. Why Are Top Russian Military Officials Getting Arrested
  6. Hina Khan On Missing Cannes Film Festival 2024: If I Went There, Everything Would Just Click
  7. Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE News: PM Modi Holds Roadshow In Shimla; BJP Candidate Kangana Ranaut Speaks At Mandi Rally