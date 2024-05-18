Television

Puneet Issar Took Help Of His Son For Shooting Virtually From Seattle For 'Vanshaj'

Actor Puneet Issar, who plays Dada Babu in 'Vanshaj', has opened up about shooting a crucial scene while visiting his son in Seattle during a break from the show.

The show features Puneet as the family patriarch Bhanu Pratap Mahajan, also referred to as Dada Babu. While he was abroad, Puneet was required to be a part of a crucial scene, hence, the production team requested him to film the scene at his end using his phone.

Taking it as a challenge upon himself, Puneet put on his makeup himself, got into the character of Dada Babu, and shot the scene with the help of his son.

Talking about the same, Puneet said: "Working on a daily soap requires a high level of commitment from an actor. It was a unique experience for me to shoot a scene by myself while I was in Seattle. My son helped me film the sequence, creating a wonderful memory of my work being captured by my son."

"The scene depicted Dada Babu communicating with the Mahajan family via a video call during his trip to the US for personal reasons. Overall, it was a new experience for me, as I have never had to shoot my own scene in my long career," he added.

This particular scene involved Dada Babu video calling DJ's parents, Gargi (Parinitaa Seth) and Dhanraj (Gireesh Sachdev), and urging them to advise DJ (Mahir Pandhi) to apologise to Yukti (Anjali Tatrari) to prevent a crisis. Everything worked out in harmony, as even in the show, Dada Babu is shown to be in the US.

'Vanshaj' airs on Sony SAB.

