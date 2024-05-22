Television

Big Dream Of 'Udaariyaan' Star Abhishek Kumar Is To Play A Cop In Rohit Shetty Film

Actor Abhishek Kumar wants to step into the world of cinema, where he says he wants to play a police officer in filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s movie.

Abhishek Kumar
“I am working hard to make it to the movies and I want to play a cop in Rohit Shetty’s film,” Abhishek told IANS.

The actor gained the spotlight by portraying Amrik Singh Virk in the television drama 'Udaariyaan' in 2021. However, he gained instant stardom with his stint in the controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss 17' hosted by Salman Khan.

Abhishek credits the small screen for where he is today.

“Yes, I credit the small screen for making me who I am today,” said the actor, who will be seen performing death-defying stunts in 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 14'.

After making it to the Top 2, Abhishek was seen in music videos but took a break from working on TV shows.

“I am not doing TV shows currently. You will see me in a reality show, that is why I am not doing shows on the small screen,” he said.

Does he agree that small screen drama hasn't as many fans as it did before? Abhishek said: “Yes, because OTT shows have come, the audience has been divided. Before OTT it was different. But in my Punjab side, television channels and shows are still appreciated.”

