Teejan Bai Biopic: Nawazuddin Siddiqui And Aaliya Siddiqui Team Up For A Film On The Award-Winning Folk Singer

Aaliya Siddiqui recently debuted as a producer with her recently released movie ‘Holy Cow’ under the banner of her production house YS Entertainment, starring Sanjay Mishra, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Sadiya Siddiqui, Mukesh S Bhatt and Rahul Mittra in the film and written and directed by Sai Kabir. Now she has roped in Nawazuddin Siddiqui for another film and this time it’s a biopic of the popular folk singer Teejan Bai.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Aaliya Siddiqui are going to make a biopic on the life of Chhattisgarh’s legendary folk artiste, Padma Vibhushan awardee Teejan Bai. The veteran artiste is the greatest exponent of Pandvani (Pandavon ki katha in the Chhattisgarhi language), a traditional performing art form involving the narration of tales from the Mahabharata. It was Aaliya Siddiqui's idea of making a film on Teejan Bai under the banner of her production house YS Entertainment. The Teejan bai biopic will be Aaliya Siddiqui’s second outing as a producer.

Sharing her feelings on making a biopic on Teejan, Aaliya Siddiqui says, “I am so blessed and grateful to God that my first debut film ‘Holy Cow’ is getting so much love and appreciation from everyone. It’s encouraging me to work harder now and bring the best projects to my audiences. And now I am working towards my dream project on legendary folk artiste Teejan Bai. I’ve always wanted to make a film on Amma (Teejan Bai). Even at this age, she performs on stage for hours and doesn’t forget a single word. Even Nawaz has been a huge admirer of Teejan Bai’s work since his early days as a theatre actor and has seen her perform live. And I am happy that Nawaz will be playing one of the main characters in the film.”

Apparently, the script is completed and Aaliya Siddiqui will be doing the announcement soon about the star cast and when the shoot will start.

“She fought the norms created by the society, at a time when women barely had the right to speak up and that’s admirable. She has been awarded and honoured with India's fourth-highest civilian honour Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan. And it will be my honour to make a film on her and show her life story to my audiences on the big screen. I have taken all the rights before the pandemic. And now hoping to start the shoot by the end of this year," Aaliya Siddiqui concludes.