T-Series Faces Plagiarism Allegations Over Raanjhan Song From Kriti Sanon's Do Patti

An international music producer has alleged that T-Series has used his beats in Raanjhan song without giving him any pay or credit.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Raanjhan plagiarism accusations
Raanjhan makers face plagiarism accusations Photo: T-Series
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • A music producer accused T-Series of plagiarism over Raanjhan song

  • He shared trying to reach out to T-Series, but they have not responded to his emails

  • The artist claimed the music label used his beats without paying him or giving credit

Music label T-Series has faced plagiarism allegations over Netflix's Do Patti song Raanjhan, featuring Kriti Sanon and Shahir Sheikh. The romantic track was composed by Sachet-Parampara and crooned by Parampara Tandon.

T-Series accused of plagiarism

After almost a year, an international music producer named KMKZ has claimed that the music label has allegedly used his beats in the song without giving any credit.

In an Instagram post, he shared reaching out to the music label, but they didn't respond to his emails.

On Tuesday, KMKZ shared a video where he was seen accusing T-Series. He said, "I produced the number one song in India and I didn't even know about it. Here's what happened. So, I'm a music producer. I sell beats online and I go by KMKZ… I posted this beat about 2 years ago. And then fast forward to just recently, someone sent me this message saying that they found a song and they recognized the piano as one of my beats and they didn't see me credited. So, they wanted me to know about it.”

Related Content
Related Content

The music artist said the song has 290 million streams on Spotify. When he saw T-Series having the credits, he started sending emails to everybody in the music company and also the artist, but got zero response from them. "So, I don't really know what to do now because they pretty much just ripped the beat off of YouTube and didn't contact me or pay me or credit me or anything. And now they have a number one song on Indian Billboard,” he added.

He shared the video, requesting, “If anyone knows anyone who can help me out with this in some way then please get this video to them and have them DM me asap! And please leave a comment on this video and share it so it can reach the right people.”

“There’s so many stories of producers getting ripped off nowadays but man 300m streams and number 1 on billboard is crazy. I DEMAND A PLAQUE,” he added.

Watch KMKZ's song here.

Directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, Do Patti released on October 24, 2024. It also starred Kajol and Tanvi Azmi. Kriti and Shaheer played an on-screen couple in the thriller.

Here's the Raanjhan song.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Ravichandran Ashwin: The Thinking Spinner Signs Off From IPL

  2. R Ashwin Retires From IPL But Makes This Bumper Announcement For His Fans

  3. James Anderson At 43 Strikes Twice In Four Balls At The Hundred - Watch

  4. Virat Kohli’s Emotional Tribute To Retired Cheteshwar Pujara: 'Thank You for Making My Job Easier At No. 4'

  5. New Zealand Injury Woes Pile Up As O'Rourke Faces Lengthy Spell On The Sidelines

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open: Gauff Stretched By Tomljanovic But Through To Round 2

  2. US Open 2025: Iga Swiatek Starts With A Bang

  3. US Open 2025: Sinner Starts In Dominant Fashion

  4. US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Begins Title Defence In Style Against Vit Kopriva

  5. Tommy Paul Vs Elmer Moller Live Streaming, US Open 2025 First Round: Preview, Head-To-Head Record

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Vs Karupathevan Letshanaa Live Score, BWF World Championships 2025: Two-time Olympics Medallist Eyes Rd Of 16

  2. BWF World Championships 2025 Day 2: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  3. HS Prannoy Vs Joakim Oldorff Highlights, BWF World Championships: Indian Wards Off Finnish Resistance To Enter 2nd Round

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Kaloyana Nalbantova Highlights, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Ace Eases Into Second Round

  5. HS Prannoy Vs Joakim Oldorff Live Streaming, BWF World Championships 2025: When, Where To Watch 1st Round Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Inside Delhi’s Rohini Dog Shelter And The Controversy That Surrounds It

  2. India Stands Firm, Will Buy Oil From “Wherever It Gets The Best Deal,” Envoy Declares

  3. Maharashtra Asks Supreme Court To Exempt 86,409 ha Of Zudpi jungles From Forest Act

  4. Orders for Kashmiri Handicrafts Dry Up After Trump’s Tariff Hike

  5. Network Outage Hits J&K After Heavy Rains Damage Optical Fibres

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

  2. Trump Orders Removal Of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook

  3. National Guard Units In Washington To Now Carry Firearms As Trump Targets More Cities

  4. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

  5. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

World News

  1. How Trump’s 50% Tariff Could Hit India’s Economy

  2. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

  3. Sri Lankan Court Grants Bail To Former President Ranil Wickremesinghe

  4. US Sends Notice About Tariffs On India As Deadline Looms

  5. Reform UK leader’s Proposal To Expel Asylum Seekers Branded Unrealistic, Unlawful

Latest Stories

  1. Ukraine Says Russian Troops Inside Dnipropetrovsk Region

  2. August 27, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Virgo, Scorpio, and Capricorn

  3. Trump Tariffs: Kashmiri Traders Seek Interest Waiver, Other Concessions To Offset Losses

  4. Trump Tariffs: US' Move Cast Shadow On Indian Dairy Farmers, Casein Exports At Risk

  5. As Trump Turns On The Tariff Heat, India Is In A Tight Spot

  6. Torrential Rains Batter J&K, At Least 32 People Dead

  7. Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Are Engaged: Here's The Timeline Of Their Relationship

  8. James Anderson At 43 Strikes Twice In Four Balls At The Hundred - Watch