A music producer accused T-Series of plagiarism over Raanjhan song
He shared trying to reach out to T-Series, but they have not responded to his emails
The artist claimed the music label used his beats without paying him or giving credit
Music label T-Series has faced plagiarism allegations over Netflix's Do Patti song Raanjhan, featuring Kriti Sanon and Shahir Sheikh. The romantic track was composed by Sachet-Parampara and crooned by Parampara Tandon.
T-Series accused of plagiarism
After almost a year, an international music producer named KMKZ has claimed that the music label has allegedly used his beats in the song without giving any credit.
In an Instagram post, he shared reaching out to the music label, but they didn't respond to his emails.
On Tuesday, KMKZ shared a video where he was seen accusing T-Series. He said, "I produced the number one song in India and I didn't even know about it. Here's what happened. So, I'm a music producer. I sell beats online and I go by KMKZ… I posted this beat about 2 years ago. And then fast forward to just recently, someone sent me this message saying that they found a song and they recognized the piano as one of my beats and they didn't see me credited. So, they wanted me to know about it.”
The music artist said the song has 290 million streams on Spotify. When he saw T-Series having the credits, he started sending emails to everybody in the music company and also the artist, but got zero response from them. "So, I don't really know what to do now because they pretty much just ripped the beat off of YouTube and didn't contact me or pay me or credit me or anything. And now they have a number one song on Indian Billboard,” he added.
He shared the video, requesting, “If anyone knows anyone who can help me out with this in some way then please get this video to them and have them DM me asap! And please leave a comment on this video and share it so it can reach the right people.”
“There’s so many stories of producers getting ripped off nowadays but man 300m streams and number 1 on billboard is crazy. I DEMAND A PLAQUE,” he added.
Watch KMKZ's song here.
Directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, Do Patti released on October 24, 2024. It also starred Kajol and Tanvi Azmi. Kriti and Shaheer played an on-screen couple in the thriller.
Here's the Raanjhan song.