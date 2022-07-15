Friday, Jul 15, 2022
Sushmita Sen Breaks Silence: Not Married, No rings

Actress Sushmita Sen and former IPL chairman Lalit Modi have opened up about being in a relationship. Modi has taken to social media to share some pictures of them together, and called her 'better half'.

Updated: 15 Jul 2022 6:47 pm

Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen, who has been the focal point of headlines for a few hours now courtesy of IPL founder Lalit Modi's social media posts, has broken her silence.

Since it all started from a social media post, the 'Aarya' actress and former Miss Universe chose the platform of social media to share a cryptic message.

Sen took to her Instagram and posted a picture of herself with her daughters - Renee and Alisah.

She wrote in the caption, "I'm in a happy place. NOT MARRIED... NO RINGS... Unconditionally surrounded by love!!"

She further wrote in the caption, "Enough clarification given... Now back to life & work. Thank you for sharing in my happiness always... and for those who don't... it's #NYOB (none of your business) Anyway!! I love you guys!!"

Earlier, Modi posted several of his pictures with Sushmita from their holidays and social gatherings claiming that the two are dating. "Just back in London after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #better looking partner @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally", he had posted on his social handles.


"Over the moon. In love does not mean marriage yet. But one day by God's grace it will happen. Just announced that we are together (sic)", he had shared.

Modi later clarified that he and Sen are not yet married but just dating.

[With Inputs From IANS]

