Thursday, Jun 30, 2022
Suriya Accepts Academy's Invite, Thanks Tamil Nadu Chief Minister For Wishes

Actor Suriya was invited by the Academy to be a part of its members for 2022. He humbly accepted it.

Updated: 30 Jun 2022 1:18 pm

Actor Suriya has written to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which presents the Oscar Awards each year, accepting its invitation to join it in 2022.

Taking to Twitter, Suriya responded to a tweet of the Academy saying:

The actor also thanked Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin who had wished him for the unique honor.

Thanking the Chief Minister in Tamil, he wrote: "Your wishes not only make me happy but also underline my responsibility. I will continue to strive to deliver good films. My heartfelt gratitude for your love." On Wednesday, Stalin, while congratulating Suriya, had said that the latter had become the first South Indian actor to receive an invite from the prestigious Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to be a part of it.

The invite was a recognition of Suriya's evolved acting skills and his choice of stories that were focused on societal well-being, he added.

[With Inputs from IANS]

